The 2022 Ford Maverick is a better pickup truck than the Ford Ranger in a number of ways. The Ranger has been unimpressive since its return to the Ford truck lineup, but the Maverick is taking it by storm. For the 2023 model year, the Ranger will be completely redesigned as it launches its new generation. That model may be a better competitor, but for now, the Maverick is the superior pickup truck.

CARS ・ 20 DAYS AGO