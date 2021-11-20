ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Mercy Center for Women holds Thanksgiving luncheon for those in need

By Fontaine Glenn
 4 days ago

The Mercy Center for Women held a Thanksgiving luncheon on November 20th for those in need this holiday season.

Over the last few months, the Mercy Center for Women has experienced what occurs within local food banks and homeless shelters.

The luncheon was originally planned for 100 participants and has now increased to 175 participants.

The women and staff of the Mercy Center are preparing meals and will also provide assorted desserts.

