Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Monthly $2K Petition 37,000 Signatures Away From 3 Million

By Christina Zhao
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The campaign has drawn more than 2,962,640 signatures as of Saturday, with only about 34,870 new supporters in the past month and 6,000 in the past...

Lee Doner
3d ago

the only people that should get the stimulus money is tax payers, seniors, disability and SSI citizens of the USA only. Not anyone else like prisoners and illegal immigrants.

mrs. King.
4d ago

I’m tired of hearing about this OK they’re busy given all these families they get all these kids money their seniors they get disability and SSI to need money also we need help groceries Going up every month and we got a pay our rent and utilities just like everybody else does

HaliHannigans Cupcakery
4d ago

The government isn't worried about anyone eating or paying bills. We are all the minions, the worker bees...I guess they think families can eat these new bridges they're going to build.

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

