Public Safety

Accidental weapon discharge halts departing planes at Atlanta airport, officials say

By CNN
 4 days ago
CNN — All departing flights were briefly halted after an “accidental discharge” of a weapon at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday.

The discharge occurred around 1:30 p.m near the airport’s security screening area.

“There is no danger to passengers or employees,” airport officials said on Twitter.

No injuries had been reported, an Atlanta police spokesperson told CNN.

“There was an accidental discharge of a firearm near the main security checkpoint,” Atlanta police Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said. “Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Witnesses in the airport said there was chaos as panic broke out in the domestic terminal, reported CNN.

“We assumed they were late for a flight,” Erika Zeidler, who was traveling from Atlanta to Anchorage, Alaska said. “Then all of a sudden more people started running down the terminal and were screaming there was a shooter.”

Details about the weapon or circumstances surrounding the accidental discharge have not been made available, according to CNN.

