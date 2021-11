The Steelers saw both of their starting guards leave Sunday’s 16-16 tie with ankle injuries and one of them is reportedly going to be out for a while. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that left guard Kevin Dotson has a high-ankle sprain. That injury typically keeps players out for multiple weeks, but there’s been no word from the Steelers about Dotson’s outlook at this point.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO