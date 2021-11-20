ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone companies plan to end 3G service in 2022

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

IGN

Gamers Can Save on Nasty Phone Plan Service Charges With Ting Mobile

When it comes to your cell phone service bill, you used to only have to worry about how long you spent yammering to your bestie on the phone. But in this era of smartphones, big data, and even bigger data service plans, there are other ways to absolutely run up your data usage figures without even realizing it.
VIDEO GAMES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

3G wireless services shutting down in preparation for faster 5G

The FCC wrote on Oct. 28 that people with phones more than a few years old may need to upgrade devices as mobile providers work on shutting down 3G networks. Providers are shutting down the older network to make room for "more advanced network services," including 5G. The end of...
TECHNOLOGY
Chicago Public Radio

3G service shutdowns to disproportionately impact vulnerable communities

Wireless networks plan to phase out devices that depend on the decades old 3G connections, a move that would likely impact older and lower income Americans. Reset talks to a Washington Post reporter about what other devices could lose signal early next year. GUEST: Cat Zakrzewski, technology policy reporter at...
TECHNOLOGY
capecod.com

3G Phase Out Means Many Old Cell Phones Won’t Work

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Office of Public Safety & Security is letting people know that major cellular providers plan to phase out 3G coverage beginning early in 2022. Older phones, data functions, and 911 calling will be affected. The FCC urges consumers using 3G to contact their carriers for upgrades.
TECHNOLOGY
WHIO Dayton

What the end of 3G means for your old phones

If you’ve been dragging your feet on replacing your old cell phones, you may want to start looking for a new device now. The FCC said that as early as Jan. 1, some carriers will be turning off their 3G service. AT&T will finish turning off 3G by February. Verizon...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best prepaid phone plans in 2021

There are plenty of phone plans available in the US. While most Americans subscribe to services directly from AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon there are actually a number of smaller providers that can get you solid service for a cheaper rate. Whereas the main carriers now focus primarily on unlimited plans, these smaller carriers still offer a variety of plans with set allotments of data.
CELL PHONES
WMUR.com

End of 3G service could leave many in New Hampshire disconnected

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A big change is coming to cellular telephone networks that could leave some New Hampshire residents disconnected. Starting in 2022, 3G service will no longer work, as cell carriers shut down the old network to make room for 5G service, which promises higher speed and greater reliability.
HEALTH SERVICES
actionnewsjax.com

Will 3G Phones Still Work in 2022?

If you have a 3G phone, you may have noticed that your device is gradually losing some of its functionality. In my case (yes, I still have an old 3G model), certain apps no longer are supported. Updates no longer work. And it’s going to get worse. Will My 3G...
CELL PHONES
wccbcharlotte.com

FCC: 3G Cellular Networks & Service To Be Phased Out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As early as January 1st, mobile carriers plan to shut down their 3G networks in order to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G. As a result, officials say if your mobile phone is more than a few years old, you may need to upgrade before your mobile provider shuts down its 3G network.
CELL PHONES
bizjournals

Cannabis company plans national expansion

Etain is the only cannabis company in New York that operates in a single state. But that’s about to change as it prepares to expand into New Jersey. This expansion is the first of more to come in the next five years, according to Hillary Peckham, Etain’s chief operating officer.
ECONOMY
WISH-TV

Cellphone carriers will sunset 2G, 3G service in 2022

(WISH) — The fifth generation of mobile communications — 5G — allows customers to send and receive messages, make calls and access data faster than 3G or 2G. Cellphone carriers are phasing out 2G and 3G to free up more room on their networks. “We’ve had plenty of time leading...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Are the Days of the $10 Cell Phone Plan Numbered?

One of the best things about the mobile industry in the US is our plethora of super-cheap virtual operators. Companies like Tello, Ting, and US Mobile (all featured in our story on the best cheap cell phone plans) deliver talk-and-text plans for under $10, and data plans for not much more. They do that because our carriers want to soak up customers who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford mainstream plans. But low-price customers can be difficult to serve, with lots of turnover and associated costs. So instead of marketing directly to those customers, the carriers sell network capacity in bulk to smaller companies (MVNOs) that deal with the marketing and customer relationships.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET

