4785 Balmoral Street

This is an extraordinary opportunity to own in the sought after Kingsview Community. Flawlessly designed for entertaining and meticulously thought out for maximum comfort and relaxation. Over 5000 square feet spread across three levels this home has all the amenities you can possibly imagine and more. The generously sized two-story foyer...
Tastefully updated home in the Lauraville community. Owner has made a ton of upgrades to this property within the last year! Exterior renovations include updated flashing, gutter system, vinyl siding, 11 replaced windows, new front porch & wrapped crawl space. Updated carpeting, renovated kitchen, update HVAC and water heater. Driveway on the side of the home and parking spaces out back make it easy to pull right in!
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 level Colonial townhome in Franconia Commons! Plenty of room to grow with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,320 sq ft of space! Beautifully landscaped front lawn with foundational bushes and a charming evergreen door. Walk into a light and bright foyer and make your way to the sun-filled and spacious living room. Featuring recessed lighting and a combination of tile floor and carpeting, cozy fireplace, plus a peaceful view into the fully fenced in backyard from the sliding glass doors. Entertain guests easily in the neighboring dining room! The spacious eat in kitchen features tile flooring, recessed lighting, and plenty of counter and cabinet space - including glass display cabinets and open shelving. Also features a deep sink with detachable faucet, and all black appliances, including a double door fridge with ice maker. A half bath completes the level. Relax in the primary bedroom suite that features hardwood floors that flow throughout the level, cooling ceiling fan, spacious closet, and en-suite bathroom with stall shower. Two additional bedrooms plus a full bath complete the level. Enjoy the outdoors on your private limestone patio in your backyard that also has two sheds - the perfect place for warm weather entertaining! Franconia Commons community is situated close to 2 metro stations and VRE, close to Springfield Towne Center and coveted Kingstowne shops, Ft Belvoir, and easy access to the Springfield mixing bowl of I-495, I-95, I-395, and Franconia-Springfield Parkway, 2 parking spots, pool & playground, and tennis courts many neighborhood amenities. Do not miss out on this one!
3 FULLY FINISHED LEVELS! 3 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, and 1 HALF BATH. Located in gorgeous CANTON. This is a M&K Building Character gem, With 7 Years left on the CHAP Tax Credit. The Main Level features an Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Flooring, Light Filled Interior, One Side w/ Exposed Brick Wall, Kitchen, and a Half Bath. The Kitchen comes w/ a Kitchen Island, Custom Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and abundant Cabinetry. The Upper Level features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The Primary Bedroom features an en Suite Bathroom w/ a 2-Bowl Vanity and Walk-In Shower. The Lower Level features a Fully Finished Basement, Laundry Area, Bedroom and Full Bath. The Roof Deck features a Gorgeous View of the surrounding neighborhood. Perfect for Stargazing at night.
Penthouse 302 a Brand New 1 bedroom + den (that functions as a perfect 2nd bedroom) | 2 Full Bath pet-friendly condominium in the heart of Columbia Heights! The natural light and stunning fixtures are just two of the things you'll LOVE about this condo. This modern and beautiful home offers an open floor plan on the living level featuring a great contemporary kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances, fun spaces for entertaining, AND, a parapet balcony, and full bath! The second level has a great bedroom and full bath and leads to the private roof terrace overlooking the green roof feature. + Low condo fees. Parking for sale at $35k. Walk Score 95! Just blocks to everything you need - shopping, grocery, coffee shops, restaurants, parks and more! This perfect place can't be beat!
Absolutely one of the most gorgeous town homes in the area. Immaculate and move in ready! All freshly painted in the neutral color of Edgecombe Gray and white trim. Brand new plush carpeting on upper and lower levels plus Hardwood Floors on main level. Walk into the large living room and dining room. Kitchen with unique granite countertops, freshly painted cabinets, pantry and center island. Eat in breakfast nook leads to deck overlooking the rear yard. Upper level features the Primary Suite with walk in closet and entry into the huge Primary bathroom. Two more bedrooms plus the Hall Bath and the laundry area completed this floor. Lower level offers new carpet and tons of space plus a possible 4th bedroom or den and full Bathroom! Walk Out to fully fenced rear yard. Playset and sheds will convey. Property is ready for immediate occupancy! Hurry, or you will miss out on this fabulous home. OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY NOV 27 FROM 12-3. Offers reviewed as received and deadline for offers are Monday at 9PM.
3BR/2BA in sought after Marumsco Village with huge backyard! Enjoy the multiple deck and patio areas by the pool, while grilling on the custom-built brick grill! In the winter, come in and warm up by the woodstove in the family room or by the gas logs in the kitchen. Main level living with two BRs & one BA on main level. Large light-filled kitchen & living room on the main level as well. Finished walkout basement with family room, a bedroom and a full bath. Unfinished area provides for a large laundry room and spacious storage room. Rear deck off kitchen with views of this private backyard retreat.
Beautifully updated second floor condo in secure building with elevator and garage all ready for you to move in. Brand new carpet throughout. HVAC replaced April 2021. HWH new in 2020. New washer and dryer. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a double oven, corian counters, and backsplash. Lots of cabinet space and two pantries. Dining Room and Living Room combo and additional space for kitchen table. Large walk-in closet in Master bedroom. Other features include lots of new lighting, two ceiling fans, recessed lights, coat closet, water softener, chair rail, two linen closets, jetted tub in MBA, comfort height toilets in both bathrooms, bay window, intercom. Pet restrictions. No rentals are allowed. Contact Utz Property Management for possible future special assessment. Showings starting on Friday, 11/26.
This lovely renovated home in Windsor Mill welcomes you. The covered front porch is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. As you enter, you are greeted by the endless charming details. The living area is full of natural light, warm and cozy, perfect for gathering and watching your favorite TV show. The open layout, with LVP flooring throughout, offers amazing possibilities for seating and dining options. Prepare and cook your favorite chef creation in the stunning kitchen stacked with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and pristine white modern styled cabinets. Enjoy the comfort in the remarkably sized primary bedroom with a large closet. The additional bedrooms are spacious with adequate closet space, great use for friends and family or as a home office. The hall bath is generously sized with a tub. The upper level is grand, featuring a loft style recreation room, play area or used an optional primary suite complete with a closet and full bathroom. Step out from the kitchen onto your very own balcony and read a book during the warm seasons. The home is surrounded by lush greenery which provides just the right amount of privacy. Close vicinity to public transportation. This home has it all, schedule your showing today.
Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome! Features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, fresh paint and gleaming hardwood floors. Living room includes a fireplace, perfect for cozy nights and entertainment. It has a walkout deck overlooking gorgeous trees. Lower level includes the laundry room with the third bedroom and a separate entrance to fenced yard. Located near dining and shopping. You won+GGt want to miss out on this one!
LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING LAVALE HAS TO OFFER - THIS NICE TWO STORY HOME FEATURES A NICE OAK KIT - KIT LEVEL LAUNDRY RM - FORMAL DIN RM - FULL BSMT - HOT WATER BASEBOARD HEAT - AMPLE OFF ST PARKING WITH A LG GARAGE AREA - SITUATED ON .29 ACRE WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-68 - RESTAURANTS - SHOPPING AND MARKETS - THIS WILL SELL QUICKLY - DO NOT DELAY.
One of the final homesites remaining! This will be a permitted home site with all popular structural options chosen but buyers get to still make finish selections! Estimated completion 5-6 months from contract once permit is received. Plan boasts two stories full of room for all your needs plus entire basement finished featuring a bed and bath and walk up! The welcoming covered entry leads you into the foyer of this open, and bright floor plan. The Coronado plan features an open foyer to your second floor, proceed into your beautiful grand kitchen. The second floor boasts a Master Suite with a huge walk in closet, oversized spa shower, dual sink vanity, two additional generous secondary bedrooms , a hall bath, and a sizable laundry room. New Post amenities include Rappahannock River waterfront park and pier access, a community pool, bath house, play areas, and the Publix Virginia Soccer Training Sportsplex. Pictures in listing feature optional features- available for additional cost. Photos are of a similar home. Sales centers are OPEN! As we continue to implement social distancing measures and for the safety of everyone, we are encouraging visitors to call ahead to schedule a timeslot, if possible. Virtual appointments are available as well!
Location, Location, Location! This gorgeous 1 level rancher is waiting just for you. The owner spared no expense to update and renovate the property. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry, and porcelain floors that leads out to a large deck for your entertaining delight. All bedrooms are spacious with new carpet and fully updated master suite bathroom. There are hardwood floors through out the open floor plan and has been freshly painted. The backyard is semi-fenced, and ready for your first bbq. The HVAC, Roof, and Hot Water tank are all less than 2 years old. The property is very close to DC, shopping, public transportation/metro, parks and trails. Why rent? It is time for you to own your very own home. All Covid-19 rules apply...when touring please wear your masks.
One level living at its finest! No step entry! Desirable Claremont at Carriage Hill condo complex with amenities designed to entertain year round. Swimming outdoors, tennis, mini putting green, exercise room, private movie theatre, gathering room with fireplace, club breakfast bar, club kitchen, equipped office, wi-fi. Unit is tucked behind the hubbub of the neighborhood adjacent to wooded common areas. 2 bed. 2 baths. Sizeable walk in closets. Full size laundry room. Enjoy the mountain views from natural light filled living spaces and from the covered concrete porch tucked away from the wind. Outdoor attached storage shed. Conveniently located to restaurants and shopping. Classy hardwood floors. Thoughtfully functional kitchen with pantry. Appliances replaced as needed over the past few years. Heat pump recently replaced. Tenant occupied thru 7/23/2023 $1250/mo. Tenant may have to be present for showings. Wear mask. Contact your agent for details. Due to tenants, showings are only allowed with 24 hours notice and on scheduled open house date Sun 11/28/21 from 1-5pm. Offer(s) will be reviewed and decision made by Seller by Tues 11/30/21 at 8pm.,Wood Cabinets.
Lovely Water View Townhome in Coveted and Desirable Breton Bay of Leonardtown! 3 Levels with Beautiful Views of Cherry Cove from all floors! Such a serene location! Master suite has a gorgeous new bathroom with separate stand-alone soaking tub, vanity and a large separate shower. Large Walk-In Closet. Water Views from your Bed and your Bath! Pretty hardwood floors through the main Level Living Room and Dining Area. A 3-sided glass enclosed wood burning fireplace enhances both spaces. The Lower Level has also been fully renovated with yet another beautiful bathroom. This unit has a screened back porch on the upper deck as well as an open sun-deck area and covered Patio on the lower level. Over-sized one car garage and a spacious storage and utility area. Pretty Coastal Kitchen! This unit is turn-key and has been a fantastic rental property. It is Move-In Ready. Why live in a subdivision when you can enjoy water views and the Breton Bay Community instead? These units are idyllic and Adjacent to the Breton Bay Country Club with it's pool, tennis and golf amenities. Close to area shopping and Historic Leonardtown for Events and Dining. Make your appointment to see this Beauty today!
*OPEN SUNDAY 11/28 1-3PM* Rare 5 bedroom attached home backing to secluded green space! Wood flooring stretches throughout the entire main level including an open concept living/dining area and renovated designers choice kitchen complete with breakfast bar, corian counters, stainless appliances and a window over the sink looking out to a lovely pastoral and wooded view! Enjoy dining outside on the elevated deck. Main level owners suite features a walk-in closet and updated full bath with tiled shower. Three bedrooms and an updated full bath complete the upper level. One of the bedrooms could second as a home office or play room with extra storage. Walkout lower level recreation room, bedroom and full bath plus utility room. Step out to a terrace patio and down to a formal garden space, tool shed and plenty of room for yard games, pets and play!,Wood Cabinets.
ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 12/09 @10:00 am. Ends 12/13 @11:40 am. List Price is Opening Bid. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! 2.5 Story Townhouse located in the Hollins Market area. BLOCKS to Mount Clare Junction, numerous museums, & The University of Maryland Medical Center. MINUTES to Oriole Park at Camden Yards. M&T Bank Stadium, and the numerous attractions Downtown & the Inner Harbor. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery MLK Jr. Blvd. Property is Vacant - $15,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
One of the most spectacular view lots at Wintergreen! Sweeping views of the Rockfish Valley and Eagles Swoop slope from this home perched high along the prestigious Devils Knob Loop. Bright, open floor plan with hardwood flooring, wall of windows/doors, gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Updated baths, kitchen counters & appliances and tasteful furnishings make this move-in ready! Lot value alone is well over $300,000. Lower level basement suite with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, & sitting area offers rental opportunities. Mini split heating/cooling systems added to upper and lower areas. Windows and doors have been replaced. Don't miss this unique property! Call today to schedule your appointment!,Solid Surface Counter,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Living Room.
Charming three-level center hall colonial situated on nearly .30 acres of flat land boasts a gorgeous double door entry, hardwood flooring on the main level, fresh designer paint throughout, and the perfect floorplan for entertaining. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the over-sized garage, and a built-in island peninsula. Also on the main level is a formal living room, dining room, and inviting family room with a brick front fireplace and access to the wood deck that leads to your very private and spacious backyard. Upper level offers a primary bedroom with its own sitting area and primary bath, three additional bedrooms, and a second full bathroom. Head down to the recently updated basement that offers a spacious recreation room with a beautiful fireplace, recessed lighting, a recently updated full bathroom, and direct access outside. Stunning backyard is perfect for entertaining guests, playing a great game of kickball, or just to sit back, relax, and enjoy the view of mature trees. Fun fact is that this land was once owned by George Washington. This home is also nearby Rt 1 making all commuting options a breeze. No one wants to miss this truly rare opportunity! Come visit, stay, and create memories that last a lifetime.
DECEMBER MOVE IN!!!! BE IN YOUR NEW HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!!!!MOVE-IN READY! This 3-bed, 2.5-bath, 1-car garage townhome design is our community's most popular! Enjoy over 2,100 sq. ft of living space, spread out amongst 3 levels. On the first level, you have the chance to create the rec room or home office of your dreams. Your open-concept main level allows endless space for entertaining guests. Retire to the top floor, where the owner's suite is perfectly secluded from the rest...dual vanities and a walk-in closet! Simplify your life with a dream home that features D.R. Horton's AMERICA+GGS SMART HOME+- technology; remote keyless entry, SkyBell video doorbell, and so much more!
Ready for the new owner 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bathroom Bi-level with detached oversized garage located on 1.52Acres, 3 bedrooms on upper level, Kitchen, Living room, Eat in Kitchen stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Double French beveled glass doors leading to screened in porch with access steps to side yard. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, large family room, laundry room.
