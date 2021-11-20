4785 Balmoral Street

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 level Colonial townhome in Franconia Commons! Plenty of room to grow with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,320 sq ft of space! Beautifully landscaped front lawn with foundational bushes and a charming evergreen door. Walk into a light and bright foyer and make your way to the sun-filled and spacious living room. Featuring recessed lighting and a combination of tile floor and carpeting, cozy fireplace, plus a peaceful view into the fully fenced in backyard from the sliding glass doors. Entertain guests easily in the neighboring dining room! The spacious eat in kitchen features tile flooring, recessed lighting, and plenty of counter and cabinet space - including glass display cabinets and open shelving. Also features a deep sink with detachable faucet, and all black appliances, including a double door fridge with ice maker. A half bath completes the level. Relax in the primary bedroom suite that features hardwood floors that flow throughout the level, cooling ceiling fan, spacious closet, and en-suite bathroom with stall shower. Two additional bedrooms plus a full bath complete the level. Enjoy the outdoors on your private limestone patio in your backyard that also has two sheds - the perfect place for warm weather entertaining! Franconia Commons community is situated close to 2 metro stations and VRE, close to Springfield Towne Center and coveted Kingstowne shops, Ft Belvoir, and easy access to the Springfield mixing bowl of I-495, I-95, I-395, and Franconia-Springfield Parkway, 2 parking spots, pool & playground, and tennis courts many neighborhood amenities. Do not miss out on this one!

FRANCONIA, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO