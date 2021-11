Jack Eichel underwent successful disc replacement surgery, the Golden Knights announced Friday, TSN.ca reports. Eichel was traded from the Sabres to the Golden Knights earlier this month. Eichel is considered one of the best players in the NHL, but the Sabres and Eichel were at an impasse over what type of surgery Eichel should undergo to treat the injury. Eichel preferred disc replacement, while the Sabres wanted him to undergo fusion surgery. This led to Eichel waiting almost eight months to get the injury fixed and also his trade to the Golden Knights, who were okay with Eichel having the replacement surgery.

HOCKEY ・ 12 DAYS AGO