1912 Etting Street

This turnkey rental has been producing income for years. Add this to your portfolio and generate income or buy it and make it your home. This two story end of group townhome in the Druid Heights area has good sized bedrooms, laminet flooring throughout,...
Tastefully updated home in the Lauraville community. Owner has made a ton of upgrades to this property within the last year! Exterior renovations include updated flashing, gutter system, vinyl siding, 11 replaced windows, new front porch & wrapped crawl space. Updated carpeting, renovated kitchen, update HVAC and water heater. Driveway on the side of the home and parking spaces out back make it easy to pull right in!
ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 12/15 @10:00 am. Ends 12/17 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Porch Front Townhouse located in the Morrell Park area. MINUTES to Morrell Park Community Center, Desoto Park, Carroll Park, Carroll Park Golf Course, and the numerous destinations along Washington Blvd. Easy access to Major Traffic Artery I-95. Property is Vacant - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome! Features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, fresh paint and gleaming hardwood floors. Living room includes a fireplace, perfect for cozy nights and entertainment. It has a walkout deck overlooking gorgeous trees. Lower level includes the laundry room with the third bedroom and a separate entrance to fenced yard. Located near dining and shopping. You won+GGt want to miss out on this one!
Well-maintained townhome located in Roberts Field features easy to maintain laminate flooring, crown moldings, and chair rail trim. Step inside this home offering a front kitchen with a box bay window breakfast area, plenty of counter and prep space, raised panel white cabinetry, white appliances, and a pass-through window to the open dining room. An abundance of natural light shines in the living room with glass sliders stepping to the party deck and backyard. Adding more livability is the finished lower level highlighted by a family room, bonus area, and loads of storage. Everything you need within easy reach including shopping, dining, commuter routes and both the Baltimore +GG Washington metro areas. Welcome to new memories!
3BR/2BA in sought after Marumsco Village with huge backyard! Enjoy the multiple deck and patio areas by the pool, while grilling on the custom-built brick grill! In the winter, come in and warm up by the woodstove in the family room or by the gas logs in the kitchen. Main level living with two BRs & one BA on main level. Large light-filled kitchen & living room on the main level as well. Finished walkout basement with family room, a bedroom and a full bath. Unfinished area provides for a large laundry room and spacious storage room. Rear deck off kitchen with views of this private backyard retreat.
LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING LAVALE HAS TO OFFER - THIS NICE TWO STORY HOME FEATURES A NICE OAK KIT - KIT LEVEL LAUNDRY RM - FORMAL DIN RM - FULL BSMT - HOT WATER BASEBOARD HEAT - AMPLE OFF ST PARKING WITH A LG GARAGE AREA - SITUATED ON .29 ACRE WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-68 - RESTAURANTS - SHOPPING AND MARKETS - THIS WILL SELL QUICKLY - DO NOT DELAY.
Plant your roots and build your dream home or a tiny house, on this partly-wooded building lot! A fishing/river enthusiasts oasis--Enjoy fishing, kayaking and more, with a close proximity and community access to the Shenandoah River! (See attached photo of map) Under 45 minutes from Massanutten Resort, Skyline Drive, and Harrisonburg/I-81; you're also just a short drive from many vineyards & more!
If you are looking to get away from the rat race then this is it. This rancher has 3 bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, large detached garage, and a newer septic system. This is a HUD Home and the only financing that will work is a FHA 203K, or renovation type loan or cash.
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 level Colonial townhome in Franconia Commons! Plenty of room to grow with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,320 sq ft of space! Beautifully landscaped front lawn with foundational bushes and a charming evergreen door. Walk into a light and bright foyer and make your way to the sun-filled and spacious living room. Featuring recessed lighting and a combination of tile floor and carpeting, cozy fireplace, plus a peaceful view into the fully fenced in backyard from the sliding glass doors. Entertain guests easily in the neighboring dining room! The spacious eat in kitchen features tile flooring, recessed lighting, and plenty of counter and cabinet space - including glass display cabinets and open shelving. Also features a deep sink with detachable faucet, and all black appliances, including a double door fridge with ice maker. A half bath completes the level. Relax in the primary bedroom suite that features hardwood floors that flow throughout the level, cooling ceiling fan, spacious closet, and en-suite bathroom with stall shower. Two additional bedrooms plus a full bath complete the level. Enjoy the outdoors on your private limestone patio in your backyard that also has two sheds - the perfect place for warm weather entertaining! Franconia Commons community is situated close to 2 metro stations and VRE, close to Springfield Towne Center and coveted Kingstowne shops, Ft Belvoir, and easy access to the Springfield mixing bowl of I-495, I-95, I-395, and Franconia-Springfield Parkway, 2 parking spots, pool & playground, and tennis courts many neighborhood amenities. Do not miss out on this one!
The perfect start! Main level living with this open concept, all brick home with quality built brick addition. This sought after North Springfield neighborhood is located inside the Beltway, and offers easy commuter access to I-95, 395 and 495. Neighborhood Pool membership available. Walk along sidewalk to bus stop. Convenient to shopping, schools and neighborhood parks including 493 Acre Lake Accotink Park which offers fishing, hiking and boating and more! The home features a large primary bedroom with room for a king-sized bed and offers 2 closets. Secondary bedroom is spacious as well and can easily function as a private home office. Both Bathrooms have been nicely updated. Inviting Living room with centrally located woodburning fireplace, separate dining room area and a kitchen featuring breakfast /coffee bar, Kraftmark Cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring. You will love the huge family room addition complete with window wall. Wander out through the new Anderson Atrium door to the patio overlooking the parklike backyard. The setting provides beautiful perennial borders throughout the property offering flowering interest with Azaleas , ferns, poppies, and Virginia Native Wildflowers. It is truly breathtaking and makes for a home for all seasons. The quality-built block shed is 20X14 and has electric and double door entrance for shop work, tinkering, crafting, and offers abundant storage for bikes, Harleys, garden equipment mower and more! New Architectural Roof (Nov 2021), Quality Insulated Exterior Doors, Economical Gas Heat and Hot Water. We want to make this your home for the holidays. We will hold an open house Saturday 1-3 p.m. Take a break from your Black Friday Shopping and take the opportunity to tour this well-maintained, beautifully appointed home. It's the Best Buy of the Season! Owner/Agent.
REO Occupied +GG NO ACCESS OR VIEWINGS of this property. Please DO NOT DISTURB the occupant. Townhome with finished basement. It offers approximately 1,472 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms. "As is" cash only sale with no contingencies or inspections. Buyer will be responsible for obtaining possession of the property upon closing.
One of the final homesites remaining! This will be a permitted home site with all popular structural options chosen but buyers get to still make finish selections! Estimated completion 5-6 months from contract once permit is received. Plan boasts two stories full of room for all your needs plus entire basement finished featuring a bed and bath and walk up! The welcoming covered entry leads you into the foyer of this open, and bright floor plan. The Coronado plan features an open foyer to your second floor, proceed into your beautiful grand kitchen. The second floor boasts a Master Suite with a huge walk in closet, oversized spa shower, dual sink vanity, two additional generous secondary bedrooms , a hall bath, and a sizable laundry room. New Post amenities include Rappahannock River waterfront park and pier access, a community pool, bath house, play areas, and the Publix Virginia Soccer Training Sportsplex. Pictures in listing feature optional features- available for additional cost. Photos are of a similar home. Sales centers are OPEN! As we continue to implement social distancing measures and for the safety of everyone, we are encouraging visitors to call ahead to schedule a timeslot, if possible. Virtual appointments are available as well!
Beautifully updated second floor condo in secure building with elevator and garage all ready for you to move in. Brand new carpet throughout. HVAC replaced April 2021. HWH new in 2020. New washer and dryer. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a double oven, corian counters, and backsplash. Lots of cabinet space and two pantries. Dining Room and Living Room combo and additional space for kitchen table. Large walk-in closet in Master bedroom. Other features include lots of new lighting, two ceiling fans, recessed lights, coat closet, water softener, chair rail, two linen closets, jetted tub in MBA, comfort height toilets in both bathrooms, bay window, intercom. Pet restrictions. No rentals are allowed. Contact Utz Property Management for possible future special assessment. Showings starting on Friday, 11/26.
Luxury Townhome located in Upper Marlboro Maryland's distinguished Westphalia Row Community. This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home includes a spacious Bedroom and Full Bath on its Entry Level; Owner's Suite with built-in Fireplace, Double WICs, Ensuite Bath with Jacuzzi Bathtub and separate Spa Shower, as well as Tray Ceiling adorned with Ceiling Fan and light fixture.Gourmet Chef's Kitchen features marble counters and includes SOTA appliances with 5-burner gas range, Double Wall Convection Ovens, oversized Refrigerator, and built-in wine rack with desk. All bedrooms include closet organization system, overhead lights and ceiling fans. All bathrooms feature custom tile finishes.Community offers a Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Outdoor Swimming Pool, and Playground. Located in the heart of Upper Marlboro nearby all of the city's conveniences and just minutes from the Capital Beltway, Washington, D.C., Annapolis, and Baltimore.
Absolutely one of the most gorgeous town homes in the area. Immaculate and move in ready! All freshly painted in the neutral color of Edgecombe Gray and white trim. Brand new plush carpeting on upper and lower levels plus Hardwood Floors on main level. Walk into the large living room and dining room. Kitchen with unique granite countertops, freshly painted cabinets, pantry and center island. Eat in breakfast nook leads to deck overlooking the rear yard. Upper level features the Primary Suite with walk in closet and entry into the huge Primary bathroom. Two more bedrooms plus the Hall Bath and the laundry area completed this floor. Lower level offers new carpet and tons of space plus a possible 4th bedroom or den and full Bathroom! Walk Out to fully fenced rear yard. Playset and sheds will convey. Property is ready for immediate occupancy! Hurry, or you will miss out on this fabulous home. OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY NOV 27 FROM 12-3. Offers reviewed as received and deadline for offers are Monday at 9PM.
Would you like to live on the water?? Own your own piece of the Island. This lot is at the mouth of the Potomac River with 3 sides of the water. The previous home and dock were demolished for you to build your own dream home. Either year-round living or 3 season cottage. add your own dock for all your play toys and quiet times. Enjoy the morning Sunrises and sunsets. Priced to go. Please refer to the Document section for information on requirements.
QUICK MOVE IN Clarendon at Summerfield! SPRING 2022 MOVE-IN! Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many custom options, it+GGs sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, a full bedroom, walk in closet and full bathroom. On the main level and you+GGll find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan with a spacious family room. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The primary bedroom is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own ensuite bathroom. Own a new luxury garage townhome in Hyattsville just steps from the Metro & 25 minutes to DC. Other floor plans and home sites available. Photos are representative.
4800 sq ft. Custom Built 5-bedroom, 4 bath home on large 11+acre lot with private pond at rear of the property. Enjoy relaxing in your 22x15 family room with attractive features such as wainscoting, fireplace, duel ceiling fans and vaulted ceiling. Large eat-in kitchen with serving bar. Large 23x17 master bedroom with trey ceiling, decorative molding, private bath featuring a garden tub, shower and huge double closets. Fully finished walk-out basement with a 29x27 recreation room with fireplace as well as three additional finished rooms. Including a safe room vault. Nice kitchenette located next to the rec room for entertaining guess. Large 26x18 workout-craft room and second 19x16 master suite with full bath. Enjoy swimming in your very own heated inground pool with hot tub. Enclosed with vinyl fencing & concrete deck. A small stocked pond is nestled in the rear of the property for more enjoyment. Private shooting range in rear of property. This home is truly one of a kind and has too many features to list all. Priced to sell fast. A Must See Home!! Call us or your agent to set up a private showing.
A hidden gem!! Move in TODAY! Townhome style condo located in the coveted Woodbridge neighborhood! Gleaming hardwoods throughout the main lvl of this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom unit. Bright and open floor plan allows for tons of natural light! Gourmet kitchen features spacious counters, breakfast bar, and full complement of stainless steel appliances! The Luxury Owner's suite is spacious with a double vanity and expansive shower. Two large secondary bedrooms, full bath, and bedroom level laundry round out this lovely home! This home also has 1 car garage. Close to many shops, services , and restaurants! Great for commuters with easy access to I-95. Don't miss your opportunity to make this your new home!
Location, Location, Location! This gorgeous 1 level rancher is waiting just for you. The owner spared no expense to update and renovate the property. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry, and porcelain floors that leads out to a large deck for your entertaining delight. All bedrooms are spacious with new carpet and fully updated master suite bathroom. There are hardwood floors through out the open floor plan and has been freshly painted. The backyard is semi-fenced, and ready for your first bbq. The HVAC, Roof, and Hot Water tank are all less than 2 years old. The property is very close to DC, shopping, public transportation/metro, parks and trails. Why rent? It is time for you to own your very own home. All Covid-19 rules apply...when touring please wear your masks.
