2741 Wegworth Lane

Welcome to 3420 Gunther Way! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, end-unit rowhome is one of a kind and offers over 2500 SF of living space, is 16 feet wide and boasts 9-foot ceilings throughout. Parking is a breeze with a one-car garage PLUS a rear parking pad! The front garage leads directly into the house and guests can enter from the front door hallway that leads to a large foyer equipped with a coat closet. This level also offers a bedroom with en-suite full bathroom, a full closet and a rear exit leading to the parking pad. Upstairs offers an open concept floor plan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a good-sized pantry, plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast area and an exit to a large deck - perfect for easy entertaining! The living room has gorgeous custom built-ins with room for a 70-inch TV. The light filled dining area and half bath is also on this level. Upstairs leads you to 2 bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms. The primary bedroom is HUGE featuring three custom closets; a ceiling fan and en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, a jetted tub and a separate standing shower with body jets. The second bedroom has a ceiling fan, custom closet and another en-suite full bathroom with a jetted tub and an oversized linen closet. The laundry room with front loading washer and dryer completes this level. An additional flight up takes you to a wet bar and outside to a rooftop deck with sweeping city views! The home has beautiful hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Recent updates include a new water heater (12/2020), new Trex decking on lower deck (2021); new top-down/bottom-up window treatments on almost ALL 27 WINDOWS, new fixtures throughout and SO MUCH MORE! This home truly makes city living easy. Schedule your showing today! See home features/updates page.

