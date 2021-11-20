3505 N Main Street

The perfect start! Main level living with this open concept, all brick home with quality built brick addition. This sought after North Springfield neighborhood is located inside the Beltway, and offers easy commuter access to I-95, 395 and 495. Neighborhood Pool membership available. Walk along sidewalk to bus stop. Convenient to shopping, schools and neighborhood parks including 493 Acre Lake Accotink Park which offers fishing, hiking and boating and more! The home features a large primary bedroom with room for a king-sized bed and offers 2 closets. Secondary bedroom is spacious as well and can easily function as a private home office. Both Bathrooms have been nicely updated. Inviting Living room with centrally located woodburning fireplace, separate dining room area and a kitchen featuring breakfast /coffee bar, Kraftmark Cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring. You will love the huge family room addition complete with window wall. Wander out through the new Anderson Atrium door to the patio overlooking the parklike backyard. The setting provides beautiful perennial borders throughout the property offering flowering interest with Azaleas , ferns, poppies, and Virginia Native Wildflowers. It is truly breathtaking and makes for a home for all seasons. The quality-built block shed is 20X14 and has electric and double door entrance for shop work, tinkering, crafting, and offers abundant storage for bikes, Harleys, garden equipment mower and more! New Architectural Roof (Nov 2021), Quality Insulated Exterior Doors, Economical Gas Heat and Hot Water. We want to make this your home for the holidays. We will hold an open house Saturday 1-3 p.m. Take a break from your Black Friday Shopping and take the opportunity to tour this well-maintained, beautifully appointed home. It's the Best Buy of the Season! Owner/Agent.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 18 HOURS AGO