Real Estate

43865 Castaway Cay Terrace

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new villas at Cadence at Lansdowne are the perfect choice for those looking for low-maintenance and main level living, where you know your neighbors and your family is nearby. This stone front and side end unit Beaumont features popular design elements throughout and...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2503 Halcyon Avenue

Tastefully updated home in the Lauraville community. Owner has made a ton of upgrades to this property within the last year! Exterior renovations include updated flashing, gutter system, vinyl siding, 11 replaced windows, new front porch & wrapped crawl space. Updated carpeting, renovated kitchen, update HVAC and water heater. Driveway on the side of the home and parking spaces out back make it easy to pull right in!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1713 E 29TH Street

Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to own a solid brick frontporch home in home in the neighborhood of Coldstream Homestead Montebello, Home features spacious room sizes with hardwood floors , formal living room, separate dining room, nice sized kitchen and a fully basement with plenty of living space. Exterior boasts a wide rear yard with parking pad and a gated front yard, Convenient location - near colleges, schools, parks, gold course and shopping. Minutes away from Downtown Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3420 Gunther Way

Welcome to 3420 Gunther Way! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, end-unit rowhome is one of a kind and offers over 2500 SF of living space, is 16 feet wide and boasts 9-foot ceilings throughout. Parking is a breeze with a one-car garage PLUS a rear parking pad! The front garage leads directly into the house and guests can enter from the front door hallway that leads to a large foyer equipped with a coat closet. This level also offers a bedroom with en-suite full bathroom, a full closet and a rear exit leading to the parking pad. Upstairs offers an open concept floor plan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a good-sized pantry, plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast area and an exit to a large deck - perfect for easy entertaining! The living room has gorgeous custom built-ins with room for a 70-inch TV. The light filled dining area and half bath is also on this level. Upstairs leads you to 2 bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms. The primary bedroom is HUGE featuring three custom closets; a ceiling fan and en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, a jetted tub and a separate standing shower with body jets. The second bedroom has a ceiling fan, custom closet and another en-suite full bathroom with a jetted tub and an oversized linen closet. The laundry room with front loading washer and dryer completes this level. An additional flight up takes you to a wet bar and outside to a rooftop deck with sweeping city views! The home has beautiful hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Recent updates include a new water heater (12/2020), new Trex decking on lower deck (2021); new top-down/bottom-up window treatments on almost ALL 27 WINDOWS, new fixtures throughout and SO MUCH MORE! This home truly makes city living easy. Schedule your showing today! See home features/updates page.
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

660 Boxwood Drive

Well-maintained townhome located in Roberts Field features easy to maintain laminate flooring, crown moldings, and chair rail trim. Step inside this home offering a front kitchen with a box bay window breakfast area, plenty of counter and prep space, raised panel white cabinetry, white appliances, and a pass-through window to the open dining room. An abundance of natural light shines in the living room with glass sliders stepping to the party deck and backyard. Adding more livability is the finished lower level highlighted by a family room, bonus area, and loads of storage. Everything you need within easy reach including shopping, dining, commuter routes and both the Baltimore +GG Washington metro areas. Welcome to new memories!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4134 Churchman Way

A hidden gem!! Move in TODAY! Townhome style condo located in the coveted Woodbridge neighborhood! Gleaming hardwoods throughout the main lvl of this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom unit. Bright and open floor plan allows for tons of natural light! Gourmet kitchen features spacious counters, breakfast bar, and full complement of stainless steel appliances! The Luxury Owner's suite is spacious with a double vanity and expansive shower. Two large secondary bedrooms, full bath, and bedroom level laundry round out this lovely home! This home also has 1 car garage. Close to many shops, services , and restaurants! Great for commuters with easy access to I-95. Don't miss your opportunity to make this your new home!
WOODBRIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6522 Yadkin Court

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 level Colonial townhome in Franconia Commons! Plenty of room to grow with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,320 sq ft of space! Beautifully landscaped front lawn with foundational bushes and a charming evergreen door. Walk into a light and bright foyer and make your way to the sun-filled and spacious living room. Featuring recessed lighting and a combination of tile floor and carpeting, cozy fireplace, plus a peaceful view into the fully fenced in backyard from the sliding glass doors. Entertain guests easily in the neighboring dining room! The spacious eat in kitchen features tile flooring, recessed lighting, and plenty of counter and cabinet space - including glass display cabinets and open shelving. Also features a deep sink with detachable faucet, and all black appliances, including a double door fridge with ice maker. A half bath completes the level. Relax in the primary bedroom suite that features hardwood floors that flow throughout the level, cooling ceiling fan, spacious closet, and en-suite bathroom with stall shower. Two additional bedrooms plus a full bath complete the level. Enjoy the outdoors on your private limestone patio in your backyard that also has two sheds - the perfect place for warm weather entertaining! Franconia Commons community is situated close to 2 metro stations and VRE, close to Springfield Towne Center and coveted Kingstowne shops, Ft Belvoir, and easy access to the Springfield mixing bowl of I-495, I-95, I-395, and Franconia-Springfield Parkway, 2 parking spots, pool & playground, and tennis courts many neighborhood amenities. Do not miss out on this one!
FRANCONIA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

237 Garrett A Morgan Boulevard

QUICK MOVE IN Clarendon at Summerfield! SPRING 2022 MOVE-IN! Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many custom options, it+GGs sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, a full bedroom, walk in closet and full bathroom. On the main level and you+GGll find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan with a spacious family room. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The primary bedroom is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own ensuite bathroom. Own a new luxury garage townhome in Hyattsville just steps from the Metro & 25 minutes to DC. Other floor plans and home sites available. Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1444 Harvard Street NW , #302

Penthouse 302 a Brand New 1 bedroom + den (that functions as a perfect 2nd bedroom) | 2 Full Bath pet-friendly condominium in the heart of Columbia Heights! The natural light and stunning fixtures are just two of the things you'll LOVE about this condo. This modern and beautiful home offers an open floor plan on the living level featuring a great contemporary kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances, fun spaces for entertaining, AND, a parapet balcony, and full bath! The second level has a great bedroom and full bath and leads to the private roof terrace overlooking the green roof feature. + Low condo fees. Parking for sale at $35k. Walk Score 95! Just blocks to everything you need - shopping, grocery, coffee shops, restaurants, parks and more! This perfect place can't be beat!
REAL ESTATE
Economy
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7115 Leesville Boulevard

The perfect start! Main level living with this open concept, all brick home with quality built brick addition. This sought after North Springfield neighborhood is located inside the Beltway, and offers easy commuter access to I-95, 395 and 495. Neighborhood Pool membership available. Walk along sidewalk to bus stop. Convenient to shopping, schools and neighborhood parks including 493 Acre Lake Accotink Park which offers fishing, hiking and boating and more! The home features a large primary bedroom with room for a king-sized bed and offers 2 closets. Secondary bedroom is spacious as well and can easily function as a private home office. Both Bathrooms have been nicely updated. Inviting Living room with centrally located woodburning fireplace, separate dining room area and a kitchen featuring breakfast /coffee bar, Kraftmark Cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring. You will love the huge family room addition complete with window wall. Wander out through the new Anderson Atrium door to the patio overlooking the parklike backyard. The setting provides beautiful perennial borders throughout the property offering flowering interest with Azaleas , ferns, poppies, and Virginia Native Wildflowers. It is truly breathtaking and makes for a home for all seasons. The quality-built block shed is 20X14 and has electric and double door entrance for shop work, tinkering, crafting, and offers abundant storage for bikes, Harleys, garden equipment mower and more! New Architectural Roof (Nov 2021), Quality Insulated Exterior Doors, Economical Gas Heat and Hot Water. We want to make this your home for the holidays. We will hold an open house Saturday 1-3 p.m. Take a break from your Black Friday Shopping and take the opportunity to tour this well-maintained, beautifully appointed home. It's the Best Buy of the Season! Owner/Agent.
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1368 Newton Street NW

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Friday December 10, 2021 & ends Wednesday December 15, 2021 at 1:00pm. Spacious two unit home conveniently located in the "Columbia Heights" neighborhood of Northwest, DC with open floor plan and 3 car parking pad. Gut renovation of the home from the framing up was completed in 2010.Rental information: Gross Scheduled Monthly Rent of $7,790Gross Scheduled Annual Rent of $93,480Both leases expire in May of 2022. Main Unit: Open floorplan including large entrance foyer, living room with a fireplace, dining room with fireplace, powder room, and an large kitchen that leads to a deck. Entrances on both front and rear of the property. 1st floor layout: Entry foyer, living room, dining room, half bath and a eat in kitchen.2nd floor layout: Suite bedroom with full bath and porch, two more bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom and a laundry area.3rd floor layout: Suite bedroom with full bath, utility closet, two more bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom.Lower Level: 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen and living room with entrance in the rear of the property.Rear Yard: Three car parking padUtilities: All mechanicals are electric.+G- The lower level has a HVAC system with a heat pump. Electric hot water heater. 200 amp electric service.+G- The first level and third level has their own HVAC system with a heat pump. Hot water is solar powered with an electric back up system. 200 amp electric service.+G- The property has public water and sewer.+G- The property has 2 electric meters.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13502 Forest Glen Road

3BR/2BA in sought after Marumsco Village with huge backyard! Enjoy the multiple deck and patio areas by the pool, while grilling on the custom-built brick grill! In the winter, come in and warm up by the woodstove in the family room or by the gas logs in the kitchen. Main level living with two BRs & one BA on main level. Large light-filled kitchen & living room on the main level as well. Finished walkout basement with family room, a bedroom and a full bath. Unfinished area provides for a large laundry room and spacious storage room. Rear deck off kitchen with views of this private backyard retreat.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7530 Lange Street

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday December 11, 2021 & ends Thursday December 16 at 12:00pm. Fully Occupied Duplex! End-of-Row Brick Townhouse in the "Dundalk" Neighborhood of Baltimore County. Unit 1 is on the main level; Unit 2 is on the upper level. Both units have wood type floors, and tile floors in the kitchens. There are separate electric and gas meters for each apartment. The property has a nice size yard, and both the front and backyard are fenced-in. There is an awning over the patios in both the front of the house and the back of the house. Also there are 6-awnings over the upper level windows. Gross monthly rent of $1,950 Apartment A: Includes a living area, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and eat-in kitchen. Currently rented for $1,050/monthly. Apartment B: Includes a living area, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and eat-in kitchen. Per the seller: Currently rented for $900/monthly. Long term tenant with no lease. Lower level: is currently common area, with a separate entrance. There is open space that includes 2-forced hot air heating units, 2-gas hot water heaters, 2-electric panels, 2-gas meters, laundry area, and a sump pump. There is a walk-up from the basement to the backyard. Location: The property is located near I-695, Merritt Blvd. & North Point Blvd. There is plenty of shopping nearby including Eastpoint Mall, Merritt Park Shopping Center, North Point Plaza Flea Market, Walmart, Giant Food, Home Depot and many nearby restaurants. Several parks are nearby including Bear Creek Park, Charlesmont Park, North Point Village Park & Inverness Park.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

25374 Richmond Turnpike

4800 sq ft. Custom Built 5-bedroom, 4 bath home on large 11+acre lot with private pond at rear of the property. Enjoy relaxing in your 22x15 family room with attractive features such as wainscoting, fireplace, duel ceiling fans and vaulted ceiling. Large eat-in kitchen with serving bar. Large 23x17 master bedroom with trey ceiling, decorative molding, private bath featuring a garden tub, shower and huge double closets. Fully finished walk-out basement with a 29x27 recreation room with fireplace as well as three additional finished rooms. Including a safe room vault. Nice kitchenette located next to the rec room for entertaining guess. Large 26x18 workout-craft room and second 19x16 master suite with full bath. Enjoy swimming in your very own heated inground pool with hot tub. Enclosed with vinyl fencing & concrete deck. A small stocked pond is nestled in the rear of the property for more enjoyment. Private shooting range in rear of property. This home is truly one of a kind and has too many features to list all. Priced to sell fast. A Must See Home!! Call us or your agent to set up a private showing.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Spotswood Drive

One of the final homesites remaining! This will be a permitted home site with all popular structural options chosen but buyers get to still make finish selections! Estimated completion 5-6 months from contract once permit is received. Plan boasts two stories full of room for all your needs plus entire basement finished featuring a bed and bath and walk up! The welcoming covered entry leads you into the foyer of this open, and bright floor plan. The Coronado plan features an open foyer to your second floor, proceed into your beautiful grand kitchen. The second floor boasts a Master Suite with a huge walk in closet, oversized spa shower, dual sink vanity, two additional generous secondary bedrooms , a hall bath, and a sizable laundry room. New Post amenities include Rappahannock River waterfront park and pier access, a community pool, bath house, play areas, and the Publix Virginia Soccer Training Sportsplex. Pictures in listing feature optional features- available for additional cost. Photos are of a similar home. Sales centers are OPEN! As we continue to implement social distancing measures and for the safety of everyone, we are encouraging visitors to call ahead to schedule a timeslot, if possible. Virtual appointments are available as well!
SOCCER
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9551 Weshurst Lane

Luxury Townhome located in Upper Marlboro Maryland's distinguished Westphalia Row Community. This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home includes a spacious Bedroom and Full Bath on its Entry Level; Owner's Suite with built-in Fireplace, Double WICs, Ensuite Bath with Jacuzzi Bathtub and separate Spa Shower, as well as Tray Ceiling adorned with Ceiling Fan and light fixture.Gourmet Chef's Kitchen features marble counters and includes SOTA appliances with 5-burner gas range, Double Wall Convection Ovens, oversized Refrigerator, and built-in wine rack with desk. All bedrooms include closet organization system, overhead lights and ceiling fans. All bathrooms feature custom tile finishes.Community offers a Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Outdoor Swimming Pool, and Playground. Located in the heart of Upper Marlboro nearby all of the city's conveniences and just minutes from the Capital Beltway, Washington, D.C., Annapolis, and Baltimore.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5904 Saint Giles Way

Welcome to this gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome! Features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, fresh paint and gleaming hardwood floors. Living room includes a fireplace, perfect for cozy nights and entertainment. It has a walkout deck overlooking gorgeous trees. Lower level includes the laundry room with the third bedroom and a separate entrance to fenced yard. Located near dining and shopping. You won+GGt want to miss out on this one!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3611 Windsor Mill Road

This lovely renovated home in Windsor Mill welcomes you. The covered front porch is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. As you enter, you are greeted by the endless charming details. The living area is full of natural light, warm and cozy, perfect for gathering and watching your favorite TV show. The open layout, with LVP flooring throughout, offers amazing possibilities for seating and dining options. Prepare and cook your favorite chef creation in the stunning kitchen stacked with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and pristine white modern styled cabinets. Enjoy the comfort in the remarkably sized primary bedroom with a large closet. The additional bedrooms are spacious with adequate closet space, great use for friends and family or as a home office. The hall bath is generously sized with a tub. The upper level is grand, featuring a loft style recreation room, play area or used an optional primary suite complete with a closet and full bathroom. Step out from the kitchen onto your very own balcony and read a book during the warm seasons. The home is surrounded by lush greenery which provides just the right amount of privacy. Close vicinity to public transportation. This home has it all, schedule your showing today.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1148 Braddock Road

LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING LAVALE HAS TO OFFER - THIS NICE TWO STORY HOME FEATURES A NICE OAK KIT - KIT LEVEL LAUNDRY RM - FORMAL DIN RM - FULL BSMT - HOT WATER BASEBOARD HEAT - AMPLE OFF ST PARKING WITH A LG GARAGE AREA - SITUATED ON .29 ACRE WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-68 - RESTAURANTS - SHOPPING AND MARKETS - THIS WILL SELL QUICKLY - DO NOT DELAY.
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1105 Jansen Avenue

Location, Location, Location! This gorgeous 1 level rancher is waiting just for you. The owner spared no expense to update and renovate the property. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry, and porcelain floors that leads out to a large deck for your entertaining delight. All bedrooms are spacious with new carpet and fully updated master suite bathroom. There are hardwood floors through out the open floor plan and has been freshly painted. The backyard is semi-fenced, and ready for your first bbq. The HVAC, Roof, and Hot Water tank are all less than 2 years old. The property is very close to DC, shopping, public transportation/metro, parks and trails. Why rent? It is time for you to own your very own home. All Covid-19 rules apply...when touring please wear your masks.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1035 Weybridge Ct , #202

One level living at its finest! No step entry! Desirable Claremont at Carriage Hill condo complex with amenities designed to entertain year round. Swimming outdoors, tennis, mini putting green, exercise room, private movie theatre, gathering room with fireplace, club breakfast bar, club kitchen, equipped office, wi-fi. Unit is tucked behind the hubbub of the neighborhood adjacent to wooded common areas. 2 bed. 2 baths. Sizeable walk in closets. Full size laundry room. Enjoy the mountain views from natural light filled living spaces and from the covered concrete porch tucked away from the wind. Outdoor attached storage shed. Conveniently located to restaurants and shopping. Classy hardwood floors. Thoughtfully functional kitchen with pantry. Appliances replaced as needed over the past few years. Heat pump recently replaced. Tenant occupied thru 7/23/2023 $1250/mo. Tenant may have to be present for showings. Wear mask. Contact your agent for details. Due to tenants, showings are only allowed with 24 hours notice and on scheduled open house date Sun 11/28/21 from 1-5pm. Offer(s) will be reviewed and decision made by Seller by Tues 11/30/21 at 8pm.,Wood Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE

