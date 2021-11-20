43865 Castaway Cay Terrace

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Saturday December 11, 2021 & ends Thursday December 16 at 12:00pm. Fully Occupied Duplex! End-of-Row Brick Townhouse in the "Dundalk" Neighborhood of Baltimore County. Unit 1 is on the main level; Unit 2 is on the upper level. Both units have wood type floors, and tile floors in the kitchens. There are separate electric and gas meters for each apartment. The property has a nice size yard, and both the front and backyard are fenced-in. There is an awning over the patios in both the front of the house and the back of the house. Also there are 6-awnings over the upper level windows. Gross monthly rent of $1,950 Apartment A: Includes a living area, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and eat-in kitchen. Currently rented for $1,050/monthly. Apartment B: Includes a living area, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and eat-in kitchen. Per the seller: Currently rented for $900/monthly. Long term tenant with no lease. Lower level: is currently common area, with a separate entrance. There is open space that includes 2-forced hot air heating units, 2-gas hot water heaters, 2-electric panels, 2-gas meters, laundry area, and a sump pump. There is a walk-up from the basement to the backyard. Location: The property is located near I-695, Merritt Blvd. & North Point Blvd. There is plenty of shopping nearby including Eastpoint Mall, Merritt Park Shopping Center, North Point Plaza Flea Market, Walmart, Giant Food, Home Depot and many nearby restaurants. Several parks are nearby including Bear Creek Park, Charlesmont Park, North Point Village Park & Inverness Park.
