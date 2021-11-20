701 W Lanvale Street

Huge four levels end unit rowhouse, turn it into your private home, or use as commercial & residential. Store front on side & corner. Use rear addition as garage or office. Rapidly growing area, many rehabbed residential units close...
Tastefully updated home in the Lauraville community. Owner has made a ton of upgrades to this property within the last year! Exterior renovations include updated flashing, gutter system, vinyl siding, 11 replaced windows, new front porch & wrapped crawl space. Updated carpeting, renovated kitchen, update HVAC and water heater. Driveway on the side of the home and parking spaces out back make it easy to pull right in!
If you are looking to get away from the rat race then this is it. This rancher has 3 bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, large detached garage, and a newer septic system. This is a HUD Home and the only financing that will work is a FHA 203K, or renovation type loan or cash.
Would you like to live on the water?? Own your own piece of the Island. This lot is at the mouth of the Potomac River with 3 sides of the water. The previous home and dock were demolished for you to build your own dream home. Either year-round living or 3 season cottage. add your own dock for all your play toys and quiet times. Enjoy the morning Sunrises and sunsets. Priced to go. Please refer to the Document section for information on requirements.
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 level Colonial townhome in Franconia Commons! Plenty of room to grow with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,320 sq ft of space! Beautifully landscaped front lawn with foundational bushes and a charming evergreen door. Walk into a light and bright foyer and make your way to the sun-filled and spacious living room. Featuring recessed lighting and a combination of tile floor and carpeting, cozy fireplace, plus a peaceful view into the fully fenced in backyard from the sliding glass doors. Entertain guests easily in the neighboring dining room! The spacious eat in kitchen features tile flooring, recessed lighting, and plenty of counter and cabinet space - including glass display cabinets and open shelving. Also features a deep sink with detachable faucet, and all black appliances, including a double door fridge with ice maker. A half bath completes the level. Relax in the primary bedroom suite that features hardwood floors that flow throughout the level, cooling ceiling fan, spacious closet, and en-suite bathroom with stall shower. Two additional bedrooms plus a full bath complete the level. Enjoy the outdoors on your private limestone patio in your backyard that also has two sheds - the perfect place for warm weather entertaining! Franconia Commons community is situated close to 2 metro stations and VRE, close to Springfield Towne Center and coveted Kingstowne shops, Ft Belvoir, and easy access to the Springfield mixing bowl of I-495, I-95, I-395, and Franconia-Springfield Parkway, 2 parking spots, pool & playground, and tennis courts many neighborhood amenities. Do not miss out on this one!
Penthouse 302 a Brand New 1 bedroom + den (that functions as a perfect 2nd bedroom) | 2 Full Bath pet-friendly condominium in the heart of Columbia Heights! The natural light and stunning fixtures are just two of the things you'll LOVE about this condo. This modern and beautiful home offers an open floor plan on the living level featuring a great contemporary kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances, fun spaces for entertaining, AND, a parapet balcony, and full bath! The second level has a great bedroom and full bath and leads to the private roof terrace overlooking the green roof feature. + Low condo fees. Parking for sale at $35k. Walk Score 95! Just blocks to everything you need - shopping, grocery, coffee shops, restaurants, parks and more! This perfect place can't be beat!
ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 12/15 @10:00 am. Ends 12/17 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Porch Front Townhouse located in the Morrell Park area. MINUTES to Morrell Park Community Center, Desoto Park, Carroll Park, Carroll Park Golf Course, and the numerous destinations along Washington Blvd. Easy access to Major Traffic Artery I-95. Property is Vacant - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
The perfect start! Main level living with this open concept, all brick home with quality built brick addition. This sought after North Springfield neighborhood is located inside the Beltway, and offers easy commuter access to I-95, 395 and 495. Neighborhood Pool membership available. Walk along sidewalk to bus stop. Convenient to shopping, schools and neighborhood parks including 493 Acre Lake Accotink Park which offers fishing, hiking and boating and more! The home features a large primary bedroom with room for a king-sized bed and offers 2 closets. Secondary bedroom is spacious as well and can easily function as a private home office. Both Bathrooms have been nicely updated. Inviting Living room with centrally located woodburning fireplace, separate dining room area and a kitchen featuring breakfast /coffee bar, Kraftmark Cabinetry, ceramic tile flooring. You will love the huge family room addition complete with window wall. Wander out through the new Anderson Atrium door to the patio overlooking the parklike backyard. The setting provides beautiful perennial borders throughout the property offering flowering interest with Azaleas , ferns, poppies, and Virginia Native Wildflowers. It is truly breathtaking and makes for a home for all seasons. The quality-built block shed is 20X14 and has electric and double door entrance for shop work, tinkering, crafting, and offers abundant storage for bikes, Harleys, garden equipment mower and more! New Architectural Roof (Nov 2021), Quality Insulated Exterior Doors, Economical Gas Heat and Hot Water. We want to make this your home for the holidays. We will hold an open house Saturday 1-3 p.m. Take a break from your Black Friday Shopping and take the opportunity to tour this well-maintained, beautifully appointed home. It's the Best Buy of the Season! Owner/Agent.
Location, Location, Location! This gorgeous 1 level rancher is waiting just for you. The owner spared no expense to update and renovate the property. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry, and porcelain floors that leads out to a large deck for your entertaining delight. All bedrooms are spacious with new carpet and fully updated master suite bathroom. There are hardwood floors through out the open floor plan and has been freshly painted. The backyard is semi-fenced, and ready for your first bbq. The HVAC, Roof, and Hot Water tank are all less than 2 years old. The property is very close to DC, shopping, public transportation/metro, parks and trails. Why rent? It is time for you to own your very own home. All Covid-19 rules apply...when touring please wear your masks.
3 FULLY FINISHED LEVELS! 3 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, and 1 HALF BATH. Located in gorgeous CANTON. This is a M&K Building Character gem, With 7 Years left on the CHAP Tax Credit. The Main Level features an Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Flooring, Light Filled Interior, One Side w/ Exposed Brick Wall, Kitchen, and a Half Bath. The Kitchen comes w/ a Kitchen Island, Custom Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and abundant Cabinetry. The Upper Level features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The Primary Bedroom features an en Suite Bathroom w/ a 2-Bowl Vanity and Walk-In Shower. The Lower Level features a Fully Finished Basement, Laundry Area, Bedroom and Full Bath. The Roof Deck features a Gorgeous View of the surrounding neighborhood. Perfect for Stargazing at night.
Plant your roots and build your dream home or a tiny house, on this partly-wooded building lot! A fishing/river enthusiasts oasis--Enjoy fishing, kayaking and more, with a close proximity and community access to the Shenandoah River! (See attached photo of map) Under 45 minutes from Massanutten Resort, Skyline Drive, and Harrisonburg/I-81; you're also just a short drive from many vineyards & more!
Beautifully updated second floor condo in secure building with elevator and garage all ready for you to move in. Brand new carpet throughout. HVAC replaced April 2021. HWH new in 2020. New washer and dryer. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a double oven, corian counters, and backsplash. Lots of cabinet space and two pantries. Dining Room and Living Room combo and additional space for kitchen table. Large walk-in closet in Master bedroom. Other features include lots of new lighting, two ceiling fans, recessed lights, coat closet, water softener, chair rail, two linen closets, jetted tub in MBA, comfort height toilets in both bathrooms, bay window, intercom. Pet restrictions. No rentals are allowed. Contact Utz Property Management for possible future special assessment. Showings starting on Friday, 11/26.
List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Friday December 10, 2021 & ends Wednesday December 15, 2021 at 1:00pm. Spacious two unit home conveniently located in the "Columbia Heights" neighborhood of Northwest, DC with open floor plan and 3 car parking pad. Gut renovation of the home from the framing up was completed in 2010.Rental information: Gross Scheduled Monthly Rent of $7,790Gross Scheduled Annual Rent of $93,480Both leases expire in May of 2022. Main Unit: Open floorplan including large entrance foyer, living room with a fireplace, dining room with fireplace, powder room, and an large kitchen that leads to a deck. Entrances on both front and rear of the property. 1st floor layout: Entry foyer, living room, dining room, half bath and a eat in kitchen.2nd floor layout: Suite bedroom with full bath and porch, two more bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom and a laundry area.3rd floor layout: Suite bedroom with full bath, utility closet, two more bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom.Lower Level: 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen and living room with entrance in the rear of the property.Rear Yard: Three car parking padUtilities: All mechanicals are electric.+G- The lower level has a HVAC system with a heat pump. Electric hot water heater. 200 amp electric service.+G- The first level and third level has their own HVAC system with a heat pump. Hot water is solar powered with an electric back up system. 200 amp electric service.+G- The property has public water and sewer.+G- The property has 2 electric meters.
QUICK MOVE IN Clarendon at Summerfield! SPRING 2022 MOVE-IN! Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many custom options, it+GGs sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, a full bedroom, walk in closet and full bathroom. On the main level and you+GGll find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan with a spacious family room. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The primary bedroom is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own ensuite bathroom. Own a new luxury garage townhome in Hyattsville just steps from the Metro & 25 minutes to DC. Other floor plans and home sites available. Photos are representative.
Luxury Townhome located in Upper Marlboro Maryland's distinguished Westphalia Row Community. This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home includes a spacious Bedroom and Full Bath on its Entry Level; Owner's Suite with built-in Fireplace, Double WICs, Ensuite Bath with Jacuzzi Bathtub and separate Spa Shower, as well as Tray Ceiling adorned with Ceiling Fan and light fixture.Gourmet Chef's Kitchen features marble counters and includes SOTA appliances with 5-burner gas range, Double Wall Convection Ovens, oversized Refrigerator, and built-in wine rack with desk. All bedrooms include closet organization system, overhead lights and ceiling fans. All bathrooms feature custom tile finishes.Community offers a Fitness Center, Clubhouse, Outdoor Swimming Pool, and Playground. Located in the heart of Upper Marlboro nearby all of the city's conveniences and just minutes from the Capital Beltway, Washington, D.C., Annapolis, and Baltimore.
Wooded lot to build your dream home with renewed perc test. Builder package available if interested, provided by Weems Custom Building Inc. ***4136 ST LEONARD RD, ST LEONARD MD 20685 (Parcel A) will convey with 4126 St Leonard Rd, St Leonard MD 20685 (Lot 2). Parcel A has to remain open space; it's listed as conservation open space/residential.(Commercial lot next to this property is for sale as well - See MLS #MDCA2002848 - 4146 St Leonard Rd, St Leonard, MD 20685 - Seller is willing to negotiate a deal if Buyer purchases both properties.)
This lovely renovated home in Windsor Mill welcomes you. The covered front porch is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. As you enter, you are greeted by the endless charming details. The living area is full of natural light, warm and cozy, perfect for gathering and watching your favorite TV show. The open layout, with LVP flooring throughout, offers amazing possibilities for seating and dining options. Prepare and cook your favorite chef creation in the stunning kitchen stacked with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and pristine white modern styled cabinets. Enjoy the comfort in the remarkably sized primary bedroom with a large closet. The additional bedrooms are spacious with adequate closet space, great use for friends and family or as a home office. The hall bath is generously sized with a tub. The upper level is grand, featuring a loft style recreation room, play area or used an optional primary suite complete with a closet and full bathroom. Step out from the kitchen onto your very own balcony and read a book during the warm seasons. The home is surrounded by lush greenery which provides just the right amount of privacy. Close vicinity to public transportation. This home has it all, schedule your showing today.
One of the final homesites remaining! This will be a permitted home site with all popular structural options chosen but buyers get to still make finish selections! Estimated completion 5-6 months from contract once permit is received. Plan boasts two stories full of room for all your needs plus entire basement finished featuring a bed and bath and walk up! The welcoming covered entry leads you into the foyer of this open, and bright floor plan. The Coronado plan features an open foyer to your second floor, proceed into your beautiful grand kitchen. The second floor boasts a Master Suite with a huge walk in closet, oversized spa shower, dual sink vanity, two additional generous secondary bedrooms , a hall bath, and a sizable laundry room. New Post amenities include Rappahannock River waterfront park and pier access, a community pool, bath house, play areas, and the Publix Virginia Soccer Training Sportsplex. Pictures in listing feature optional features- available for additional cost. Photos are of a similar home. Sales centers are OPEN! As we continue to implement social distancing measures and for the safety of everyone, we are encouraging visitors to call ahead to schedule a timeslot, if possible. Virtual appointments are available as well!
LOCATED CLOSE TO EVERYTHING LAVALE HAS TO OFFER - THIS NICE TWO STORY HOME FEATURES A NICE OAK KIT - KIT LEVEL LAUNDRY RM - FORMAL DIN RM - FULL BSMT - HOT WATER BASEBOARD HEAT - AMPLE OFF ST PARKING WITH A LG GARAGE AREA - SITUATED ON .29 ACRE WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-68 - RESTAURANTS - SHOPPING AND MARKETS - THIS WILL SELL QUICKLY - DO NOT DELAY.
A Wonderful Opportunity to own this 4 Bedroom /2Full Bath/2 Half Bath Colonial in sought-after Dunloggin on a secluded 1.5 acre lot UNDER MARKET VALUE. This well-cared-for home of long-time residents may need updates, however it boasts a newer HVAC, Roof, & Custom Hardscaping. An Oversized 2-Car Garage, Screened In Rear Deck, along with a large front porch and rear open deck, and a spacious main level mudroom room/laundry room. The Upper Level has 4 large bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The Primary Bedroom has an attached Primary Bath and walk-In Closet. The Upper Level Second Full Bath has a dual entry layout. The lower level includes a huge Clubroom with walk-out slider to serene rear yard; along with a 2nd Half Bath, A Den/Study/Office space, and a Large Utility Room with plenty of storage space. Property Sold Strictly As-Is with a Seller-Paid 1-year Home Warranty.
Lovely Water View Townhome in Coveted and Desirable Breton Bay of Leonardtown! 3 Levels with Beautiful Views of Cherry Cove from all floors! Such a serene location! Master suite has a gorgeous new bathroom with separate stand-alone soaking tub, vanity and a large separate shower. Large Walk-In Closet. Water Views from your Bed and your Bath! Pretty hardwood floors through the main Level Living Room and Dining Area. A 3-sided glass enclosed wood burning fireplace enhances both spaces. The Lower Level has also been fully renovated with yet another beautiful bathroom. This unit has a screened back porch on the upper deck as well as an open sun-deck area and covered Patio on the lower level. Over-sized one car garage and a spacious storage and utility area. Pretty Coastal Kitchen! This unit is turn-key and has been a fantastic rental property. It is Move-In Ready. Why live in a subdivision when you can enjoy water views and the Breton Bay Community instead? These units are idyllic and Adjacent to the Breton Bay Country Club with it's pool, tennis and golf amenities. Close to area shopping and Historic Leonardtown for Events and Dining. Make your appointment to see this Beauty today!
