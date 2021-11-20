SF Louis Vuitton Store Ransacked, Cops Show Up in Dramatic Fashion

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Police on Thursday released surveillance video of a grab-and-run theft at the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center Mall that involved 14 suspects. Oak Brook police were called to the store following a report by mall security at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday. Police said 14 suspects sped off in three different cars after stealing items from the store. The video shows a crowd of people wearing black or red hoodies storming into the store while what appear to be shoppers or staff run out of the way or duck. Some of the thieves nearly crash into each other as they grab handbags off shelves. One of them jumps to reach an item on a high shelf. The thieves also knock over chairs and knock a mannequin askew from its position as they take the items and finally run rapidly out the door. The dollar amount of the merchandise that was stolen was not yet known, as a full inventory count must be completed. Anyone who might have seen something suspicious at the mall is asked to call Oak Brook police at (630) 368-8700, or email crimetips@oakbrook.org.

OAK BROOK, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO