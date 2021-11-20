ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Louis Vuitton Store Ransacked, Cops Show Up in Dramatic Fashion

By TMZ
 4 days ago

A smash-and-grab heist of a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco ended up looking like an action movie when the police showed up — and it was all captured on crazy video. Check out this wild scene of people ransacking the luxury retailer in Union Square Friday, with a ton of...

Louis Vuitton
SFist

Union Square Louis Vuitton Store Emptied After Smash-and-Grab Robbery

More than a dozen individuals partook in a brazen burglary of the Louis Vuitton location at 233 Geary Street Friday night — taking the store's on-display inventory before police arrived. San Francisco police officers responded to Union Square shortly after 8 p.m. Friday after calls that the luxury goods store...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fox32chicago.com

14 suspects involved in robbery at Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook

OAK BROOK, Ill. - Fourteen suspects were involved in a robbery at the Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook Wednesday afternoon. At about 3:31 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to 196 Oakbrook Center for a report from mall security of several subjects involved in a grad-and-run of merchandise. According to...
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Surveillance Video Shows 14 Suspects Storming Into Oakbrook Center Louis Vuitton Store And Stealing Merchandise

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Police on Thursday released surveillance video of a grab-and-run theft at the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center Mall that involved 14 suspects. Oak Brook police were called to the store following a report by mall security at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday. Police said 14 suspects sped off in three different cars after stealing items from the store. The video shows a crowd of people wearing black or red hoodies storming into the store while what appear to be shoppers or staff run out of the way or duck. Some of the thieves nearly crash into each other as they grab handbags off shelves. One of them jumps to reach an item on a high shelf. The thieves also knock over chairs and knock a mannequin askew from its position as they take the items and finally run rapidly out the door. The dollar amount of the merchandise that was stolen was not yet known, as a full inventory count must be completed. Anyone who might have seen something suspicious at the mall is asked to call Oak Brook police at (630) 368-8700, or email crimetips@oakbrook.org.
OAK BROOK, IL
Daily Herald

14 robbers hit Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center

A band of robbers struck Wednesday at the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center mall. At 3:31 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to a report from mall security that several individuals ran off with store merchandise. It was later determined 14 individuals were involved and fled in three different cars,...
OAK BROOK, IL

