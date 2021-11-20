ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Apichatpong Weerasethakul On Colombia’s Oscar Entry ‘Memoria’: “I Really Treasure My Dreams” – Contenders International

By Damon Wise
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Apichatpong Weerasethakul has long been an ambassador for his native Thailand, but his latest film—the Cannes Competition hit Memoria —was shot entirely in Colombia, which has chosen the film as its 2021 International Feature Oscar entry. Compounding the truly international flavor of the production, it stars the UK’s Tilda Swinton as a Scottish woman named Jessica who is in Bogotá to see her sister when a mysterious noise she hears at daybreak sets her on a mesmerizing journey of self-discovery.

In an unusual move, distributor Neon will give the film a bespoke roadshow release, moving “from city to city, theater to theater, week by week, playing in front of only one solitary audience at any given time.”

Speaking during a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International award-season event, Weerasethakul explained that the project came about after a visit to the South American capital in 2017. “They had a tribute for me, to show my past films and stuff,” he recalled. “And I felt like, ‘Oh, this is like a funeral.’ It was very moving, though.” It was here that Weerasethakul saw his chance to end one chapter of his career and start another, citing the frustrating “political situation” in Thailand as another motivating factor. “So Columbia was a new path,” he said, “and so I spent a few months there traveling and meeting people and trying to synchronize with the place.”

Central to the film’s appeal is Swinton’s performance, which grounds the film and its existential mysteries. “Tilda’s up for anything,” Weerasethakul said. “That’s why I adore her, because, she always says yes to everything. [I adored] how she immersed herself in the film.” Tellingly, Swinton’s character suffers from insomnia, a condition that also affects the director. “That’s why I really treasure my dreams,” he reflected. “When I dream, that means I can sleep. I always keep a dream journal, and I wanted to make this film like a drifting state, in between waking and dreaming.”

Check back Monday for the panel video.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Int’l Critics Line: Mexico’s Oscar Entry ‘Prayers For The Stolen’

Young girls hide from drug cartels in Prayers For The Stolen, Mexico’s powerful entry to the International Feature Oscar race. Directed by Tatiana Huezo and loosely based on Jennifer Clement’s novel, the film, which screens at AFI Fest on November 14 and releases theatrically and on Netflix in the U.S. and select regions on November 17, centers on three girls living in a remote mountaintop. Rich in atmosphere, it captures the sights and sounds of their daily lives, balancing the charming details of their childhood bonding with the terrible impact of the drug trade on their community. Eight-year-old Ana (Ana Cristina Ordóñez González) plays with her friends Paula (Camila Gaal) and Maria (Blanca Itzel Pérez) while their mothers work in the poppy...
MOVIES
Deadline

Javier Bardem Tapped Into Psychology Of Abusers “Like Harvey Weinstein” For Spanish Oscar Entry ‘The Good Boss’ – Contenders L.A.

On The Good Boss, Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem reteamed with filmmaker Fernando León de Aranoa to examine “the abuse of power that some people have in their relationships with others,” from the perspective of an abuser. In the Spanish-language dark comedy distributed by Cohen Media Group, Bardem stars as Blanco, a charismatic but controlling factory boss who will go to extreme lengths to protect the world he has created for himself, and to stop his affairs with interns from being exposed to his wife. Bardem noted during his appearance Sunday at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event at the DGA Theater that...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Drive My Car’ Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi On Adapting Haruki Murakami & Finishing Two Films During Pandemic – Contenders International

With his latest feature Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi looked to do justice to Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name from the internationally acclaimed author ‘s 2014 collection, Men Without Women. “I encountered this about eight years ago, thanks to an acquaintance of mine,” said the film’s co-writer and director via an interpreter during Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event. “They found it quite interesting and told me that it might be something that would interest me, as well, and it actually was very close to a lot of the themes that I deal with in my work.” Co-written with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
awardswatch.com

Trailer: Paolo Sorrentino’s ‘The Hand of God,’ Italy’s Oscar entry

This morning, Netflix released the official trailer for The Hand of God, Italy’s International Feature Film Oscar submission. From writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (Il Divo, the Academy Award-winning The Great Beauty, The Young Pope) comes the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa, set in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. The Hand of God is a story full of unexpected joys, such as the arrival of football legend Diego Maradona, and an equally unexpected tragedy. Fate plays its part, joy and tragedy intertwine, and Fabietto’s future is set in motion. Sorrentino returns to his hometown to tell his most personal story, a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.
MOVIES
SFGate

Greece's Oscar Entry 'Digger' Finds U.S. Home With Strand Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired U.S. rights to Georgis Grigorakis’ feature debut “Digger,” Greece’s official entry for the Oscars’ international feature film race. Set in the rich forests of Northern Greece, “Digger” is a modern-day psychological Western starring Vangelis Mourikis as an iconoclastic farmer at war against the encroachments of a ravenous industry and the demons of his past. When his estranged son appears on his doorstep, with a motorcycle and a grudge, nature itself will shake at their clash.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Hand Of God’ Star Fillipo Scotti, Producer Lorenzo Mieli & DoP Daria D’Antonio On Paolo Sorrentino’s Most Personal Film – Contenders International

Paolo Sorrentino returns to the Oscar fray eight years after he bagged the International Feature prize for The Great Beauty. His latest film, The Hand of God, has been one of the buzz films of the fall festivals, taking home the Venice Grand Jury Prize and also playing at Telluride and London. Sorrentino’s most personal work to date touches on his own tumultuous childhood growing up in 1980s Naples, where his world was upended first by the electrifying arrival of soccer legend Diego Maradona, and then by a shocking accident. As he tells us during the film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film:...
MOVIES
Deadline

Noomi Rapace & Valdimar Jóhannsson Chart The Eight-Year Journey To Birth Iceland’s Oscar Entry ‘Lamb’ – Contenders International

It took eight years and a very enticing look book before Lamb co-writer and director Valdimar Jóhannsson got Iceland’s current Oscar entry off the ground. The A24 theatrical release follows a childless couple, Maria (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason), who are desolate sheep farmers in the cold countryside. Then something wonderful happens — you could call it divine – and without spoiling too much a special someone comes into their lives. They name her Ada. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actress told us during during the film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International that Jóhannsson’s pitch was of few words, but...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Memoria#Oscar Entry Memoria#Contenders International#Scottish#Neon#South American
Deadline

Director Eran Kolirin Talks The “Two Levels” Of His Israeli Oscar Entry ‘Let It Be Morning’ – Contenders International

At Deadline’s Contenders Film: International award-season event, director Eran Kolirin (The Band’s Visit) explained why he chose to adapt Sayed Kashua’s novel Let It be Morning, the film that has become Israel’s submission into the International Feature Oscar race. “I really like this situation where people are being thrown out of time and out of context in a very close, stressful atmosphere where you can have funny things going on,” he said during the virtual panel for the film, which will be released by Cohen Media Group in the U.S. next year. “The Band’s Visit, for example, took place overnight where...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Tereza37’ Writer-Star Lana Barić Says It Was Important To Show “The Imperfection Of Female Bodies” In Croatia’s Oscar Entry – Contenders International

Lana Barić joined director Danilo Šerbedžija at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event to talk about the taboo-busting Tereza37, Croatia’s official candidate for the International Feature Oscar. The film centers on Barić’s character Tereza, a married woman who decides to sleep with multiple men while trying for a baby. Responding to a question about the honest portrayal of the realities of women’s bodies, Barić said: “Some people say that it’s too much, because it is in your face. … It sort of bothered them. And that kind of reaction was really important for me, because if it did bother them, then...
MOVIES
Deadline

Dan Stevens & Maria Schrader Found The Humanity At The Center Of Germany’s ‘I’m Your Man’ – Contenders International

The story of I’m Your Man, Germany’s submission to the International Feature Oscar race, is rife with humanity — even if one of the central characters is a humanoid robot. Inspired by a short story from Emma Braslavsky, the premise sparked for both director Maria Schrader and co-star Dan Stevens, as they told us during a Bleecker Street panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event. I’m Your Man, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and took the Lead Performance prize for Maren Eggert, centers on her Alma, an anthropologist who agrees to live with a humanoid robot for three...
MOVIES
Deadline

Double Oscar Winner Asghar Farhadi On Crafting His Latest Social Drama ‘A Hero’ – Contenders International

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi has represented his country in the International Oscar race an impressive five times, winning the coveted prize on two occasions (for The Salesman and A Separation). His latest feature, the social drama A Hero, is once again a hotly tipped contender for this year’s race. The film, which debuted in Competition at Cannes and won the Jury Grand Prize, stars Amir Jadidi as a man in prison because of a debt he is unable to pay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
Deadline

‘Pebbles’ Director & Producers Discuss Their Indian Oscar Entry About Domestic Violence – Contenders International

The sobering story of Pebbles, about domestic violence in India, is inspired by an incident in filmmaker P.S. Vinothraj’s real-life past, in which his sister was “chased away by her husband” and forced to walk 14 miles whilst cradling her baby in scorching terrain. In Pebbles, set in a sun-baked, drought-stricken region of southeast India, a young boy (Chellapandi) follows his violent and alcoholic father (Karuththadaiyaan) on a quest to fetch back his mother, who has run away following his latest abuse. During the film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event, creative producer Amudhavan Karuppiah told us that the movie...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Hive’ Writer-Director Blerta Basholli & Star Yllka Gashi On How One Woman’s War Story Formed Kosovo’s Oscar Entry – Contenders International

When Kosovan writer-director Blerta Basholli met war widow Fahrije Hoti, the subject of her new feature film Hive, she was immediately struck by her strength of character and personality, which helped shape how she would approach making a feature film based on the story of Hoti’s life after the Kosovo War. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event, Basholli said she knew she had to make a character-based film because she wanted the audience to “connect to the character.” “The story is interesting and I could make many films about [Fahrije’s] life and what she went through during the war and...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Unclenching The Fists’ Director Kira Kovalenko Says William Faulkner Line Inspired Her Tale Of A Woman’s Longing To Escape – Contenders International

Kira Kovalenko’s feature Unclenching the Fists was initially inspired by a line in William Faulkner’s novel Intruder in the Dust. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event, the Russian director said she thought a lot about Faulkner’s line, “While some people can endure slavery, nobody can stand freedom,” when she began co-writing her sophomore film, which is now Russia’s submission into this year’s International Feature Oscar race. “While I was thinking about this line, I realized that I needed to find the place that I could tell this story about, and this place was a small mining town close to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline’s Contenders Film: International Ready For Kickoff With 26 Awards-Season Titles In Spotlight

Deadline’s Contenders Film: International kicks off this morning, offering up the opportunity to hear from filmmakers who have been making waves around the world in 2021. The second annual event spotlighting international feature films begins at 9 a.m. PT and will showcase the cream of the crop from this year’s festival awards winners, box office hits and International Feature Oscar hopefuls as the teams behind them discuss their work and inspirations. Click here to register and watch the livestream. For Contenders Film: International, we’ve again pivoted to a virtual event, which will boast a robust lineup. In total, talent will appear to...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Compartment No. 6’s Juho Kuosmanen Says He Fulfilled His Dream To Shoot A Film In Russia, And On A Train – Contenders International

For Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen, it was always an ambition of his to shoot a film on a train as well as a film in Russia. So, when he first read the 2011 novel Compartment No. 6 by Rosa Liksom, he was immediately compelled to take it to the big screen. “I read this book when it came out and I felt in this book that there were lots of cinematic qualities like the train where most of the story takes place and the fact that it happens in Russia, where there are lots of cinematic locations to be found,” Kuosmanen...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nabil Ayouch’s Personal Connection Formed The Center Of ‘Casablanca Beats’ – Contenders International

Director Nabil Ayouch spoke of the real story behind Morocco’s Oscar submission Casablanca Beats, a musical drama about a teacher at a cultural center in the Moroccan city. “It is personal and autobiographical in a way,” he said during Kino Lorber’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event. “I grew up in a suburb of Paris that was quite violent and very close to the one that we see in the film in Casablanca. And when I was young, I knew how to love myself and connect with myself through arts and culture: specifically a cultural center. And later on,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Prayers For The Stolen’s Tatiana Huezo Talks Portraying Violence & Brutality Through A Child’s Eyes – Contenders International

For director Tatiana Huezo, her debut feature Prayers for the Stolen (Noche de Fuego) was largely a balancing act of telling a coming-of-age story of young girls while also conveying a story of corruption, drugs and human trafficking in the Mexican countryside. “I think definitely one of the biggest challenges in doing this was in trying to relate the story in a very violent context  through the eyes of a child and through the eyes of a little girl who is exposed to brutality as a woman,” Huezo said through an interpreter during the Netflix movie’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film:...
MOVIES
Variety

Wada Emi, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer, Dead at 84

Wada Emi, the celebrated Japanese costume designer who won an Oscar for Kurosawa Akira’s “Ran” in 1985, has died. Wada’s family told Japanese media that she died on Nov. 13, 2021, but did not disclose the cause or the place of her death. Appreciated for her painstaking attention to detail – she hand-dyed the costumes for “Ran” – and for playing hard to get, Wada won numerous awards in addition to the Oscar and BAFTA. Other prizes included a Prime Time Emmy for her costumes in British TV show “Oedipus Rex” in 1993 and a Hong Kong Film Award for her designs...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy