EL PASO, TX – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are seeing an increase in travelers seeking I-94 entry documents since travel restrictions were eased Nov. 8. The agency is offering a number of tips to streamline the process based upon current trends. CBP is reminding travelers who have pre-paid the I-94 through the CBP One™ mobile application that they can bypass the I-94 lobbies and go directly to pedestrian processing to complete the process. Some travelers are unnecessarily visiting the I-94 lobbies to obtain the document slowing the overall process. CBP officers are also…

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO