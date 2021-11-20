ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Lewis Hamilton wins pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

Myhighplains.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes moved a bit closer to reclaiming control of the Formula One championship race by quickly figuring out the newest circuit on the calendar. Hamilton overcame a nagging stomachache Saturday to beat rival Max Verstappen for the pole at the inaugural Qatar...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Max Verstappen For The Sprint Qualifying

The Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying saw a Mercedes dominance at Sao Paulo as both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas had fantastic outings. Lewis Hamilton clocked the fastest lap as he clinched pole position from the hands of Max Verstappen as we head into the 20th race of the season. With a new ICE going into this weekend, Hamilton certainly had the pace to show but will also serve a five-grid penalty on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Another Dominant Win by Lewis Hamilton Ahead of a Worried Max Verstappen at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix; Fernando Alonso Takes Fantastic Third

As the 2021 Formula 1 season comes to an end, the Qatar Grand Prix was up next. A night race, the sparks were flying before the race even began as Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen incurred 3 and 5 place penalties respectively for not obeying yellow flags in qualifying. The meant front row for Pierre Gasly alongside Lewis Hamilton, while Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris rounded off the top 4.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: F1 result and reaction as Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen to close title gap

Follow all the reaction from the Qatar Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen to close the gap in the title race.In search of a record-breaking eighth world championship, Hamilton trailed Verstappen by 14 points in the drivers’ standings heading into the weekend. However, after his stunning victory in Brazil, where Hamilton came from tenth on the grid to take victory, the momentum was firmly with the Mercedes driver. Overtaking was tricky on the Losail circuit and Hamilton made it count with a superb performance from lights-to-flag to take the race victory.Verstappen escaped punishment after appearing to run...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Amarillo, TX
Sports
City
Pampa, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Mercedes, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton now favourite for title as Max Verstappen bemoans stewards

Lewis Hamilton is now favourite to win the F1 drivers’ championship after winning the Qatar Grand Prix to close the gap to his title rival and current standings leaders Max Verstappen. The seven-time world champion is now within eight points of the Dutch driver, with two races to go, after an excellent drive that saw him dominate from start to finish after claiming pole position with a sublime qualifying performance.Verstappen did his best to limit the damage though, rising from seventh on the grid after a five-place penalty to finish second, while also salvaging his day further with a...
MOTORSPORTS
CAR Magazine

New Ferrari Daytona SP3 revealed: behold Maranello’s V12 tour de force

► Third Icona model is a mid-engined V12 masterpiece. ► Inspired by Ferrari's sports prototype racers of the 1960s. ► Carbon tub, targa roof and the most powerful Ferrari V12 yet. Anyone naively thinking the recent 812 Competizione might be some kind of V12 swansong didn't have to wait long...
CARS
Robb Report

Ferrari’s Daytona SP3, the Latest in the ‘Icona’ Series, Is an 829 HP Tribute to Le Mans Racers

Ferrari’s latest Icona model wants you to remember its Swinging Sixties heydey. The Prancing Horse unveiled the latest addition to its line of ultra-limited-edition supercars, the Daytona SP3, at a special event at the Mugello racetrack in Italy over the weekend. The vehicle’s design is inspired by some of the marque’s legendary 1960s racers and is powered by a naturally aspirated V-12 that pumps out well over 800 horses. Few names will get closed-wheel racing fans’ hearts beating faster than that of the Ferrari Daytona. That was the the unofficial moniker of the marque’s sport prototype race cars in the 1960s. Why?...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Myhighplains.com

PGA Tour ups ante as prize money pushes toward $500 million

The PGA Tour is raising purses even higher in five of its biggest events, with two FedEx Cup playoff events now offering $15 million in a schedule that pushes prize money closer to the $500 million mark this year. The increases, which include $12 million purses in the three invitational...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Journey to Beijing: Byron Stickler

Byron Stickler was born in 1970. He is 51 years old, but he is certainly not 51 years old in this picture. "You know, I was probably the second wave, actually of it coming through," says Stickler. "There was a big wave in the '80s but I would say the second wave I was definitely part of."
SPORTS
Myhighplains.com

French PM singled out for ire after testing COVID-positive

PARIS (AP) — After testing positive for COVID-19, France’s prime minister is being singled out on social media and beyond as an example of what not to do in the pandemic. Multiple videos are circulating of a maskless Prime Minister Jean Castex vigorously shaking hands with elected officials in an enclosed space at a Paris mayoral congress on Nov. 16. Many people are pointing out that goes against France’s official stance that everyone should keep taking preventative measures, especially as infections surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Ap#F1#Red Bull#Fia
AFP

New-look European golf tour to host first tournament in Japan

The new-look European Tour will make its first foray into the lucrative Japan golf market in 2022 after adding the ISPS Handa Championship to next year's recently announced schedule. The rebranded DP World Tour will make Japan the 51st country it has visited -- with the tournament to be staged at Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, north of Tokyo, from April 21-24. "The DP World Tour is a global tour and, as a result, we relish opportunities such as this to break new ground," said Keith Pelley, European Tour CEO in a statement released late on Tuesday. "Asia continues to be an important region for the DP World Tour and our first visit to Japan in April further underlines that," he added.
GOLF
AFP

Djokovic won't want to risk missing Australian Open - Tiley

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic won't want to risk missing out on winning a record 21st Grand Slam title, tournament chief Craig Tiley predicted Thursday as a bumper series of lead-up events was announced. All players heading to Australia for the opening major of the year in January must be vaccinated against Covid, casting doubt on whether the Serbian world number one will play. Djokovic, who is gunning for a record-breaking 21st Slam crown, has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated. "He has not shared his status with anyone," Tiley told sports radio station SEN.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Place
Abu Dhabi
The Guardian

The best of AB de Villiers, Carlsen’s chess genius and Chelsea v Man Utd

1) Chelsea and Manchester United meet on Sunday at Stamford Bridge having had very different seasons so far. There are plenty of previous classics between the two sides to delve into, so let’s start back in 1965 with a Reds side featuring Law, Best, Charlton et al hammering Chelsea 4-0 on Match of the Day. Another TV-featured meeting of the two, in 1973, saw Chelsea win through a Peter Osgood goal at the Bridge. In the Premier League era we’ve had Chelsea thrashing Sir Alex Ferguson’s recent treble-winners in October 1999, José Mourinho’s Blues securing the title in 2006 and a 4-0 win over Mourinho’s United in 2016. On a more heartening note for those in red, here’s an eight-goal FA Cup victory in 1998, United’s comeback in a 3-3 thriller in 2012, and their last win in this fixture, in 2020 just before lockdown.
NFL
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton tipped to take another engine penalty for Qatar Grand Prix

Martin Brundle believes that the best way for Lewis Hamilton to beat Max Verstappen to the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship could be for the Briton to take another five-place grid penalty at this Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion did exactly that at the Brazilian Grand Prix last time out, storming through from tenth on the grid to pass Verstappen out front and ultimately take one of the finest victories of his stellar career.Mercedes had opted to install a brand new internal combustion engine into Hamilton’s power unit for the Interlagos race, willingly incurring the starting penalty after...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy