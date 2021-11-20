Panic at Atlanta airport after ‘accidental discharge’ of weapon causes active-shooter scare
Panic gripped portions of Atlanta’s Harsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) on Saturday afternoon after an “accidental discharge” inside the airport.
Panic gripped portions of Atlanta’s Harsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) on Saturday afternoon after an “accidental discharge” inside the airport.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 0