It seems like the Eagles have finally found the balance in their offense that had been severely lacking throughout the first 6 weeks. There’s an obvious reason why the team has been so much more enjoyable to watch. It’s the one thing that fans had been screaming about for the first 6 games of the season which was: Run the ball more. Their shift to relying heavily on the ground game the last 3 games has produced an Eagles team that is much more efficient on offense, and an Eagles team that suddenly is hitting their stride at the right time.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO