ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Catalytic converters stolen from tow company, state police investigate

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsbNj_0d2unXAj00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after four catalytic converters were stolen from a tow company in Bedford County.

State police say that on October 31 at about 5:19 p.m. that unknown actor(s) cut catalytic converters off of a 1991 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Chevy Silverado, 2002 Ford Taurus and a 2005 Dodge Dakota. The vehicles were sitting in a lot at Hickey’s Towing off of Business 220, according to troopers.

SUV crashes into 2 vehicles, killing woman, boy; 3 critical
  • Catalytic converter Jeep Cherokee- $250.
  • Catalytic converter Ford Taurus- $250.
  • Catalytic converter Chevy Silverado- $300.
  • Catalytic converter Dodge Dakota- $300.

In total, the four converters’ money value is $1,100.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact state police out of Bedford County at (814)-623-6133.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Driver flown to hospital after I-80 rollover crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pottsville man was flown to UPMC Presbyterian after ar rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Brookville. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Nov. 18 when the driver, a 22-year-old, was passing a tractor-trailer in the left lane of I-80 just before mile marker 80. When merging back into the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Jenner Township, according to 911 officials. The crash happened on the 1200 block of Keysertown Road around 9 p.m. The identity of the person killed has not been released at this time. No other injuries were reported from the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

High-speed chase through Huntingdon County leads driver to jail

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Greensburg man was locked up in Huntingdon County after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say he led them on a high-speed chase of over 100 MPH Monday evening. Edward Arida, 23, was being pulled over by PSP Huntingdon troopers on William Penn Highway in Morris Township around 7:45 p.m. Nov. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

VFW robbed of over $11k, troopers searching for suspect

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Clearfield are searching for a suspect after VFW post 7043 was robbed out of more than $11,000 dollars when their safe was stolen. The theft happened Nov. 17 when the pictured actor used keys to get into the VFW at 1400 Railroad Street in Coalport. Once […]
COALPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Bedford County, PA
Bedford County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Altoona police investigating a report of shots fired

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Early Sunday morning, there was a report of multiple gunshots fired near a basketball court in Altoona. The Altoona Police Department announced Tuesday they are investigating the incident, noting that there were no reported injuries or any property damage. However, they did find shell casings near the Booker T. Washington […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police search for missing, endangered Elk County man

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for an Elk County man they say is missing and endangered and may be suicidal. Russell Mason, 42, of Wilcox, was reportedly last heard from back on Nov. 8. According to Troopers, he’s thought to be suicidal. He’s described as being between 5’10” and 6 foot […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State police investigate gift card scam in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Centre County are investigating a scam where victims were prompted to send gift cards with the false promise of money. A 73-year-old male and a 53-year-old male were contacted via text message and were told that they won a $50,000 lottery. The victims were instructed to purchase […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County man killed driving wrong way on Maryland interstate

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is dead after crashing his pickup truck while driving the wrong way on Interstate 68 in Maryland. According to Maryland Troopers, the 51-year-old was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-68 just after 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, when he crashed with a Prius and […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Catalytic Converters#Weather#Towing#Jeep#Chevy#Ford#Dodge#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

I-80 reopened after tractor-trailer crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Two different sections of I-80 saw major delays after multiple crashes Tuesday morning. According to 511PA, the eastbound lanes between exits 90 and 97 are clear and open after a tractor-trailer crashed through the guardrail. State Police say there were actually multiple accidents that led to the shutdown. The extent of […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police department in Cambria County joins ‘Neighbors’ app

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Stonycreek Township will be able to stay connected and informed with local police in new ways now that they’ve become a verified agency with Neighbors by Ring. As of Tuesday, the Stonycreek Township Police Department announced they joined the Neighbors app, which serves as a way for the local […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTAJ

Westmoreland County man accused of hitting man with cane

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of felony assault after state police said he hit a man with a cane in Clearfield County. Casey David Anthony, 30, of Ruffsdale, faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment for the incident on the evening of Nov. 20. A man told […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

8 Philadelphia police employees accused of pandemic fraud

Eight civilian Philadelphia Police Department employees were indicted on charges of collecting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance they were not entitled to because they remained employed. Seven of the employees are dispatchers and one is a clerk. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging them with theft of government funds, wire fraud and mail fraud. The […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Mill Hall man pleads guilty to drug charges, meth distribution

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Mill Hall resident pleaded guilty in federal court to drug charges in relation to a 2020 meth bust. Robert Nyman, 59, conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, according to evidence presented to the court. Nyman also conspired to commit money laundering. Nyman was […]
MILL HALL, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy