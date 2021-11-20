Catalytic converters stolen from tow company, state police investigate
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after four catalytic converters were stolen from a tow company in Bedford County.
State police say that on October 31 at about 5:19 p.m. that unknown actor(s) cut catalytic converters off of a 1991 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Chevy Silverado, 2002 Ford Taurus and a 2005 Dodge Dakota. The vehicles were sitting in a lot at Hickey's Towing off of Business 220, according to troopers.
- Catalytic converter Jeep Cherokee- $250.
- Catalytic converter Ford Taurus- $250.
- Catalytic converter Chevy Silverado- $300.
- Catalytic converter Dodge Dakota- $300.
In total, the four converters’ money value is $1,100.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact state police out of Bedford County at (814)-623-6133.
