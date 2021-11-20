RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play vs. Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — NFL Network reporter James Palmer says the Kansas City Chiefs will be activating second-year RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire off of injured reserve to play against the Dallas Cowboys.

Edwards-Helaire went down with an ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills and has missed the last five games since. So far this season, Edwards-Helaire has 304 rushing yards, 61 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

RBs Darrel Williams, Jerrick McKinnon and Derrick Gore have stepped up in his absence.

Williams is leading the Chiefs in rushing with 343 yards and 4 TDs along with 1 receiving TD. He’s still expected to have a role with CEH back in the lineup.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.