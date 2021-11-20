ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play vs. Cowboys

By PJ Green
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — NFL Network reporter James Palmer says the Kansas City Chiefs will be activating second-year RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire off of injured reserve to play against the Dallas Cowboys.

Edwards-Helaire went down with an ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills and has missed the last five games since. So far this season, Edwards-Helaire has 304 rushing yards, 61 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

‘One of the best trophies I’ve ever gotten’: Patrick Mahomes wins Nickelodeon’s NFL Slimetime NVP award

RBs Darrel Williams, Jerrick McKinnon and Derrick Gore have stepped up in his absence.

Williams is leading the Chiefs in rushing with 343 yards and 4 TDs along with 1 receiving TD. He’s still expected to have a role with CEH back in the lineup.

