ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Fight Night Results: Vieira Bests Tate After Five Rounds

By Wayne Dumas
combatpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Nov. 20, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a bantamweight fight between Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate. The...

combatpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Ketlen Vieira defeats Miesha Tate at UFC Vegas 43

Today’s UFC Vegas 43 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight contest featuring former champ Miesha Tate taking on Ketlen Vieira. Tate (19-8 MMA) ended her four-year hiatus back in July, where she scored a third round TKO victory over Marion Reneau. That served as Miesha’s first win since March of 2016, where she had submitted Holly Holm at UFC 196 to capture the promotions 135lbs title.
UFC
Larry Brown Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally admits the truth about Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather defeated Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match in June. Five months later, Mayweather is finally admitting the harsh truth about the exhibition. Paul, 26, is a social media personality. Though he has an athletic background, he is far from a professional boxer. That’s why people were so surprised — and impressed — that Paul lasted eight rounds against Mayweather and looked pretty good. No winner was announced in the fight because it was an exhibition, but Paul was commended for his effort.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Davey Grant
Person
Sam Hughes
Person
Sean Soriano
Person
Michael Chiesa
Person
Rani Yahya
Person
Ketlen Vieira
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

UFC Vegas 43 results and video: Vieira earns scrappy decision over Tate, Brady beats Chiesa

The UFC Vegas 43 main card saw four of five fights go the distance, but did close out with the promotion’s #7 rated bantamweight, Ketlen Vieira, winning a scrappy decision over the former 135-pound champ, Miesha Tate. Vieira used her heavy hands to counter a pressuring Tate, and was able to fight off the takedown attempts to get the decision. Ketlen is now back in the win column, and sets herself back up for another big fight.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
ClutchPoints

Quinton Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is known for his brute strength and his aggressive fighting style. Jackson’s eccentric personality added flavor every time he stepped on the ring. In this article, we’ll take a look at Quinton Jackson’s net worth in 2021. Quinton Jackson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $4 – $12...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Espn
boxingnewsandviews.com

Floyd Mayweather Gives Suggestion For Canelo Next Opponent

Since Saul Canelo Alvarez’ big win recently against Caleb Plant everyone has been offering their thoughts on who he should fight next. As a free agent however Alvarez can literally do what he wants. Fight who he wants. He’s in a good position. Many wanted him to take on David...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 43 full fight video highlights: Ketlen Vieira outstrikes Miesha Tate to win decision

The top of the UFC Vegas 43 billing was where the UFC”s #7 rated bantamweight, Ketlen Vieira, earned the biggest win of her career by picking up a unanimous decision over former 135-pound queen, Miesha Tate. It was a bit of a slow opening round, but things heated up in the second. The fighters began trading punches in the pocket, with both landing clean. Vieira was clearly the harder puncher, but Tate was willing to bite down and exchange, too. Tate even landed a flush front kick at one point. As the fight went on, the power advantage of Ketlen became more and more prevalent. By the end, Tate’s nose was all busted open and she had an eye swollen shut. All in all, it was a pretty fun fight that was pretty scrappy.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Ended

A new report has some details on what happened after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens came back out to attack Big E. and was joined by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. Soon after, a host of other heels came out and Drew McIntyre led a...
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Canelo Alvarez after Porter fight

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is already looking past his opponent for this Saturday night in Shawn Porter by saying he wants superstar Canelo Alvarez. Like a glutton, Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) isn’t satisfied with the filet mignon that’s on his plate this Saturday; he wants some tasty ribeye steak in targeting Canelo for that lottery money.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Watch: More Angles of WWE Fan Attacking Seth Rollins Inside the Barclays Center

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of an attack by a WWE fan this week during the latest Monday Night Raw episode inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The fan tackled the former WWE Champion as he was making his way up the entrance ramp following a beatdown of Finn Balor. The tackle was shown on the broadcast before cameras quickly cut away, though more angles from fans taking videos show he was quickly swarmed by referees and security before being escorted away. You can see some of the different angles of the incident below.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

How WWE Has Changed Monday Night Raw Plans After A Surprise Release

There’s your replacement. WWE has had all kinds of changes taking place over the last few months, mainly in the form of wrestlers being released from the company. That can make for some major shifts in storylines, as the angles still have to continue. It seems that in one case, one wrestler was literally swapped out for another, but now we know how the original plans would have gone.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy