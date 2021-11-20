UFC Fight Night Results: Vieira Bests Tate After Five Rounds

The top of the UFC Vegas 43 billing was where the UFC”s #7 rated bantamweight, Ketlen Vieira, earned the biggest win of her career by picking up a unanimous decision over former 135-pound queen, Miesha Tate. It was a bit of a slow opening round, but things heated up in the second. The fighters began trading punches in the pocket, with both landing clean. Vieira was clearly the harder puncher, but Tate was willing to bite down and exchange, too. Tate even landed a flush front kick at one point. As the fight went on, the power advantage of Ketlen became more and more prevalent. By the end, Tate’s nose was all busted open and she had an eye swollen shut. All in all, it was a pretty fun fight that was pretty scrappy.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO