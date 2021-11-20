ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Star To Grapple Against Jon Jones

By Joshua Gagnon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones announced he’ll be grappling against Jake Hager. The two will meet on December 9 in New Jersey for Fury Grappling. “Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce...

Bloody Elbow

Jon Jones has found his new training home

Well, he couldn’t just keep training out of his garage, could he?. Jon Jones had an unexpected split with the Jackson-Wink gym last month, which had been the backbone of his MMA training for much of his recent MMA career. That split came after Jones was banned from the facility, following his recent domestic violence related arrest in Las Vegas.
ClutchPoints

Ex-UFC champ Jon Jones begins war of words with Jake Hager ahead of grappling match

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now spicing things up ahead of his apparent grappling match against Jake Hager. Jon Jones is looking to redeem himself in the sporting world following his recent run-ins with law and he appears to be on the right track. The ex-UFC superstar had just confirmed his new partnership with Jackson Wink MMA Academy and has followed it up with another shocking confirmation.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier blasts Henry Cejudo for training with Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ responds

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier blasted Henry Cejudo for training with Jon Jones, and “Bones” has responded to the criticism of his former rival. Jones was recently kicked out of Team Jackson-Wink following an alleged domestic battery incident at a hotel in Las Vegas following his Hall of Fame induction ceremony back in September ahead of UFC 266. With Jones no longer part of the team, at least until he cleans his act up, he has admitted that he is now looking into other gyms to potentially join, and one of those options appears to be Fight Ready. This past week, photos emerged of Jones training at the camp alongside the former UFC champion Cejudo and alongside UFC middleweight Eryk Anders as he looked to be enjoying Fight Ready. However, while Jones might like the move, there are others who do not like it.
mmanews.com

Daniel Cormier Mocks ‘Hilarious’ Sobriety Claim From Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier is not buying the claims of sobriety of Jon Jones. Jones recently made the statement that he was 60 days sober in the wake of the domestic violence charges that saw him allegedly assaulting his fiancée and headbutting a cop car while intoxicated. The only problem with this claim is the fact that, at the time of Jones posting this tweet, he was only 58 days removed from that incident in Las Vegas.
ClutchPoints

Ex-UFC champ Jon Jones makes shocking admission about alcohol, career

Former UFC champion Jon Jones has admitted that he almost lost everything in the past but now he’s ready to bounce back. Jon Jones’ life outside the sport has not been as fascinating as his UFC career and his drinking problems soon took a toll on him. In fact, just several hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his epic light heavyweight fight against Alexander Gustafsson, Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on battery domestic violence and vehicle tampering charges after allegedly assaulted his wife.
MMA Fighting

Aaron Pico talks Bellator 271, Jon Jones’ gym exit, Carlos Condit’s retirement, more

Aaron Pico isn’t overlooking Justin Gonzales, but skill-for-skill, he just doesn’t see a way his fellow featherweight up-and-comer can beat him on Friday night. Pico and Gonzalez will meet in a highly anticipated matchup at Bellator 271. The event takes place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., and will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Sinead Kavanagh. The main card airs on Showtime following the prelims, which you can watch on MMA Fighting.
fightsports.tv

Stipe Miocic: Jon Jones ‘Still Got To Wait In Order” For Heavyweight Title Shot

Stipe Miocic is standing his ground for another shot at the title. And he isn’t letting anyone get past him – not even Jon Jones, he said. Miocic said he’s open to fighting Jones – who competes in light heavyweight, but has been bulking up for the heavyweight division – but Jones shouldn’t go straight for Francis Ngannou, the heavyweight champion.
MMAmania.com

Jon Jones finds ‘new home base’ after getting boot from Jackson Wink MMA

Jon Jones, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion, has found someone to take him in. Jones, who parted ways with long-time coach Mike Winkeljohn and Jackson Wink in the aftermath of a recent domestic violence charge (details here), is returning to his old team at a Greg Jackson-affiliated gym.
ABQJournal

Troubled Jon Jones finds a taker: Jackson’s Acoma

Jones, an Albuquerque resident and the former UFC light heavyweight champion, announced Thursday on social media that he has found a new training base after being booted from his longtime home at Jackson-Wink MMA. The new training base is also his old training base: Jackson’s Acoma, two blocks south of...
chatsports.com

Editorial: Jon Jones has his priorities in the wrong place

Jon Jones wants us all to move on from his September 2021 arrest for misdemeanor battery domestic violence. According to Jones, who seems to have put the harrowing details of the reported assault of his fiancée, Jessie Moses, behind him, “If you’re still talking about what happened in Las Vegas but you’re living at your moms house, your priorities are in the wrong place my friend. You over there focusing on another man’s troubles, I’m over here focusing on getting farther ahead of you.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Colby Covington Goes Scorched Earth On Jon Jones, Calls Him "Dirtbag"

Colby Covington has always been an outspoken presence within the UFC and when he sees something that he doesn't like, you can be sure that he is going to call it out. The other day, we reported on how he felt like Kamaru Usman cheated during UFC 268, and that he actually won the fight based on the final three rounds. Many fans disagreed, however, he continued to talk a big game, claiming that a trilogy fight with Usman would only be fair at this point.
punditarena.com

The Jon Jones gym situation

Chael Sonnen found himself in a strange place as he tried to speak about Jon Jones without abusing him. The idea that Jones’ mental state was off was one that has left Sonnen holding back on taking shots at Jones. Sonnen understands that Jones has his demons and after relocating his usual abuse towards Albuquerque instead of Jones, he shared his thoughts on Jones’ decision to stay there when looking for a new gym.
MMAmania.com

Respectful Jon Jones has a little message for losers and momma’s boys

Jon Jones is ready to move on. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was arrested and charged with domestic battery just hours after his Hall of Fame induction ceremony last September in Las Vegas, Nevada, a volatile situation that “Bones” blamed on his addiction to alcohol, among other things. Unfortunately...
Sherdog

Jon Jones Announces Match vs. Jake Hager at Fury Pro Grappling Event on Dec. 9

It appears that Jon Jones’ return to combat sports won’t be in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The former UFC light heavyweight champion on Saturday announced via Twitter that he will compete against Bellator heavyweight Jake Hager in a grappling match at a Fury Pro Grappling event in New Jersey on Dec. 9. Multiple outlets have since confirmed that the match is in the works. Fury Pro Grappling is run by MMA organization Cage Fury Fighting Championships and streams on UFC Fight Pass.
