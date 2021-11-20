AEW Star To Grapple Against Jon Jones

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier blasted Henry Cejudo for training with Jon Jones, and “Bones” has responded to the criticism of his former rival. Jones was recently kicked out of Team Jackson-Wink following an alleged domestic battery incident at a hotel in Las Vegas following his Hall of Fame induction ceremony back in September ahead of UFC 266. With Jones no longer part of the team, at least until he cleans his act up, he has admitted that he is now looking into other gyms to potentially join, and one of those options appears to be Fight Ready. This past week, photos emerged of Jones training at the camp alongside the former UFC champion Cejudo and alongside UFC middleweight Eryk Anders as he looked to be enjoying Fight Ready. However, while Jones might like the move, there are others who do not like it.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO