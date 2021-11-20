ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Police presence reported near Welsh Circle

By Brandon Seffrood, Paige Weeks
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers have flocked to Welsh Circle near Sagebrush Park.

FOX21 has received information the police presence was related to a domestic disturbance.

Welsh Circle in Colorado Springs became the scene of several first
responders Saturday afternoon.
