Police presence reported near Welsh Circle
COLORADO SPRINGS — Several Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers have flocked to Welsh Circle near Sagebrush Park.
FOX21 has received information the police presence was related to a domestic disturbance.CSPD: Stealing several Ford trucks was this man’s first mistake. Here’s his second Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 1