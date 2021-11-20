ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson told: dump plan for social care charges or face Tory rebellion

By Toby Helm and Michael Savage
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lYeH_0d2un0NF00

Senior Conservatives on Saturday urged Boris Johnson to ditch plans that would see many of England’s poorest pensioners paying more for their social care – or risk being forced by his own MPs into a humiliating U-turn.

Related: Has Boris Johnson crashed the Tory car?

The prime minister, still reeling from sleaze allegations and fury among “red wall” MPs over scaled-back rail investment in the north , is facing another potentially damaging Commons rebellion at the hands of an increasingly mutinous party.

The Observer has learned that several northern Tory MPs took part in an emergency call set up by care minister Gillian Keegan on Friday afternoon, during which she was said to have been “monstered” by backbenchers complaining that the plans were unfair and had not been fully explained or thought through.

According to MPs in on the call, former Tory chief whip Mark Harper challenged Keegan to produce more detailed analysis of the plans – which neither she nor two civil servants present was able to do. Harper then said it would not be good enough for her to produce details on the day of the vote, which is expected to be Monday or Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13EZYi_0d2un0NF00
Care minister Gillian Keegan. Photograph: Stephen Pover/Rex

Tory whips are understood to have been told by several senior Tory MPs that they are considering voting against the plans, or abstaining, unless they are amended to make sure pensioners would not be forced to sell their homes to pay for their care, as Johnson previously promised.

Jeremy Hunt, former health secretary and current chair of the health select committee, said it was “deeply disappointing” that the new plans were “not as progressive” as those put forward by Andrew Dilnot, the economist who drew up the original plans for a cap on individual contributions. He said it would now be up to government to improve entitlements once the cap had been introduced.

Damian Green, the former Tory cabinet minister, who was also on the call, told the Observer that the government should drop the plans and adopt a system that would guarantee that people could retain a percentage of their housing wealth.

“I would urge them to adopt a different approach,” Green said. “I think it would be infinitely preferable to guarantee that people can keep a percentage of their housing wealth rather than having a flat rate applying to the whole country.”

Tory WhatsApp groups were said to be full of comments from MPs – including many in red wall seats – talking about a potential rebellion unless the government backed down.

Last week, when MPs’ minds were focused more on troubles over sleaze and the decision to axe the eastern section of the high-speed rail line to Leeds, ministers announced changes to social care plans which would mean poorer pensioners would not, after all, be able to count means-tested payments by the state for their care towards a total cap of £86,000 for any individual. It is believed the change was made under pressure from the Treasury.

Critics said this meant that while someone who owned a £1m house would be able to protect more than 90% of their asset, someone with a home valued at £70,000, in a less wealthy part of the country , would lose almost everything.

Dr Dan Poulter MP, who works part time as a psychiatrist in the NHS, said that the unwelcome change to the plans was the result of government not having set aside enough money for social care when its main announcements on extra NHS funding and care reform was made in September.

“The initial set of proposals for a £86,000 lifetime cap of social care costs were strong and addressed the injustice of people having to sell their homes to pay for their care, but there were always questions about whether the government’s sums added up,” Poulter said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2wdN_0d2un0NF00
Andrew Dilnot gives evidence to the Treasury committee this week. Photograph: HoC

“So, while this this policy change is surprising, I suspect it may well have been driven by the realisation that an extra £5.6bn, while welcome, was never going to be enough to meet both the care and workforce challenges in the social care system as well as to properly finance the introduction of an £86,000 cap on care costs. Unfortunately, it will be poorer pensioners who have relatively modest assets that will be most affected by these changes.”

When she announced the plans last Thursday, Keegan said they would “reduce complexity” and ensure that people “are not unfairly reaching the cap at an artificially faster rate than what they contribute”.

Analysis by the Observer shows that almost three-quarters of the seats the Tories won from Labour at the last election will be among those hit hardest by these changes.

Of the 54 seats the Conservatives won from Labour in 2019, 41 have average house prices below that level. In the Burnley constituency, for example, the average house is worth £99,950. In Darlington, it is £135,000 and in Durham North West it is £120,000, according to recent figures from the House of Commons library.

Appearing before a committee of MPs last week, Dilnot said that about 60% of older people who end up needing social care would lose out under the government’s plans.

“The people most harshly affected by this change are those with assets of exactly £106,000,” he said. “But everybody with assets of less than £186,000 would do less well under what the government is proposing than under the proposals we made and that were legislated for. That was a big change announced yesterday. It finds savings exclusively from the less well-off group.”

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “Boris Johnson’s care plans are descending into chaos, with Tory MPs squabbling while ministers admit they haven’t even studied how the proposals disproportionately hammer those with modest assets.

“As civil servants confirm that these changes will clobber some of the poorest pensioners, many in the north and Midlands, Tory MPs must join with Labour in voting down this unfair care con and demand ministers come back with a fair alternative.”

Charles Tallack of the Health Foundation said the average house price in red wall seats of £160,000 meant they were “most likely to be affected by the proposed changes”. The type of people currently using care are also more likely to be worse off under the plans. The majority of people in care are women over 80, who have a median wealth of £156,000.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cabinet ministers back Boris Johnson after Tory cheers at PMQs

Cabinet ministers rowed in behind Boris Johnson on Wednesday after a torrid three weeks at Westminster, as Downing Street sought to play down divisions between No 10 and the Treasury. Johnson’s spokesperson rebuffed widespread reports of a split between the prime minister and his chancellor, Rishi Sunak, while cabinet ministers...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson hits back at critics over social care at stormy PMQs

Boris Johnson batted away opposition calls for him to stand down and defended himself against accusations of "broken promises" at PMQs. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged the PM on social care funding, rail investment and tax. Picking up on reports of Tory disquiet after the PM's chaotic speech to...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Gillian Keegan
Person
Damian Green
Person
Andrew Dilnot
Person
Dan Poulter
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Brexit: German government warns Boris Johnson of retaliation for breach of Northern Ireland deal

The new German government has fired a warning shot at Boris Johnson to expect retaliation if he breaks the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.The warning came as Mr Johnson restated his readiness to suspend the deal by invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, in a phone call with Irish counterpart Micheal Martin.A three-way German coalition agreement – installing Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats as Angela Merkel’s replacement – backs “countermeasures” if the UK fails to abide by its obligations.It commits Berlin to “a common European policy towards the United Kingdom” and to “seek close bilateral cooperation...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Uk#Conservatives#Commons
The Independent

Boris Johnson offers extra help to France to crack down on people-smuggling gangs

Boris Johnson has offered additional support to France to “demolish” people-smuggling gangs in the wake of the English Channel disaster believed to have claimed the lives of more than 30 migrants.Speaking after chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee, the prime minister said that the French authorities had previously rejected the offer of practical help from the UK - believed to include options such as police officers to patrol beaches and surveillance planes to spot launches of small boats attempting the perilous crossing.He said his government would “leave no stone unturned to demolish the business proposition of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s controversial care plans face resistance in Lords

Boris Johnson’s controversial social care bill will “undoubtedly” be amended in the House of Lords, as peers urge MPs to think again about the “Robin Hood in reverse” cap on care costs, The Independent has been told.Peers said that the Upper House will be “emboldened” in revising the prime minister’s plans both by the size of the Conservative rebellion in Monday’s vote and by the fact that crucial details of the cap’s operation were released only days before the legislation cleared the Commons, giving MPs almost no time for scrutiny.And a former Tory deputy leader said Mr Johnson should prepare...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
newschain

Johnson defends ‘incredibly generous’ social care reform plan

Boris Johnson insisted his plans for reform of social care funding are “incredibly generous” as he sought to head off a looming backbench revolt. Some Conservative MPs warned they will not support the new policy to cap care costs in England, which critics argue has been watered down since it was first announced.
HEALTH
The Independent

People could still lose homes under Boris Johnson’s social care plan, minister admits

People could still lose their homes under Boris Johnson's revised social care plans, a government minister has admitted.Speaking on Monday morning Paul Scully said he hoped nobody would have to sell their house but that the number would certainly be "fewer" than now.Boris Johnson had previously pledged that the change to the social care system would mean nobody would have to sell their houses to pay for care.But last week while MPs were focused on the Westminster sleaze scandal the government slipped out changes to its proposals.Under the revised policy poorer pensioners will not, after all, be able to count...
U.K.
The Guardian

Ministers defy Tory rebellion to push through social care cap amendment

Ministers have pushed through an amendment to England’s social care plans, which is set to disproportionately hit poorer pensioners, despite a sizeable rebellion from backbenchers. The change means that council contributions to care fees would not go towards the cap, which means poorer people who get means-tested help would end...
U.K.
The Independent

Social care changes will be remembered as Boris Johnson’s ‘poll tax’ moment

Boris Johnson’s social care changes are being sold as a fair proposal, since everyone is being treated the same, in terms of cost to them. As someone who lived through it, this is the same argument deployed by the Thatcher government to defend the poll tax. Technically true, socially irrelevant. I wonder if, deep down, prime ministers recognise the moment their fate is sealed?
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson may have won his Commons vote – but don’t expect this to end the battle over social care

Just when Boris Johnson is desperate to improve his frosty relations with Conservative MPs after his self-inflicted wounds over sleaze, he has upset many of them all over again with his social care reforms. The prime minister is facing a Tory rebellion over the plan he trumpeted in September, which was supposed to finally deliver his promise to “fix” a social care crisis which has bedevilled politicians for more than 20 years. Not for the first time, a Johnson promise is not living up to its billing. The government survived a vote in the Commons, with MPs approving a change...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM sees off Tory rebellion as controversial social care changes pass Commons vote

Boris Johnson has defeated a Tory backbench rebellion and succeeded in getting the Commons to back a change to social care reforms, despite concerns it will hit poorer pensioners.Senior Tory MPs warned the prime minister they would not back the new policy to cap care costs in England, but MPs voted 272 votes to 246, majority 26, in favour of new clause 49.It comes after the prime minister defended a rambling speech he gave earlier on Monday to business leaders at the CBI, during which he lost his train of thought, made car engine noises and went off on...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy