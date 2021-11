With Monday Night Football between the Bucs and Giants wrapped up, Week 11 of the NFL’s first 17-game season is officially over and we can start looking forward to three games on Thanksgiving. While we can’t get to everything — like the deterioration of extra-point kicking across the league — here are four of the top storylines to emerge with the season’s 11th week in the books, and whether we’re buying or selling on ’em.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO