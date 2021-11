There are multiple moments during Oasis Knebworth 1996, the hugely entertaining documentary revisiting the Britpop legends’ most gargantuan concert, when present-day interviewees remark how lovely it was that the show occurred pre-iPhone, Facebook, etc. Yes, it is the “Not a cell phone in sight. Just people living in the moment” meme brought to life. And in this instance it’s hard to disagree. The audience was not littered with screens. There were no social media platforms overflowing with attendee gloating. Indeed, the Internet of 1996 was glitchy and unavailable to many. Ticket-purchasing involved waiting in long lines outside record stores or tying up the home phone line while waiting (impatiently) on hold.

