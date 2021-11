The Las Vegas Raiders will battle it out against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, and here are three things to keep an eye on in the matchup. The Las Vegas Raiders season has gone off the rails, as they have looked sluggish coming out of the bye week, and have lost three straight games. Now, they have to go to Dallas on a short week to take on a Cowboys team that is also struggling, making what should have been a premier matchup on the Thanksgiving Day slate a battle of teams heading in the wrong direction.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO