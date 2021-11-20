Hundreds Of Rolls-Royce Phantoms Have A Problem

In case you haven’t noticed, a number of car manufacturers are moving away from offering leather upholstery for their interiors. This is done in an effort to cut down on emissions and make the cars more sustainable. Yet, a lot of people are wondering if the vegan leather will be able to successfully replace “regular” leather. Some brands, like Rolls-Royce, apparently has vegan leather hidden in its huge options list but nobody asked for it yet. That’s not just speculation, it came from the CEO of the company himself. “Nobody has ever asked us for a vegan interior,” said Rolls-Royce boss Torsten Müller-Ötvös, on whether his firm will ditch leather, according to Autocar. “Sustainability is very important to us but it should not compromise luxury.”

