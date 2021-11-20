Clemson continues its resurgence by knocking off No. 12 Wake Forest to keep ACC title hopes alive

Clemson kept alive its hopes of winning a seventh consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference and eliminated any hopes of No. 12 Wake Forest reaching the College Football Playoff with an easier-than-expected 48-27 victory.

The Tigers were dominant on both sides of the ball in their most complete performance of the season. Kobe Pace ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns and Will Shipley also scored twice while totaling 112 yards on the ground. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 208 yards and one score as the offense rolled up 543 yards.

More importantly, the Tigers defense shut down the country's No. 2 scoring offense, limiting the Demon Deacons to fewer than 35 points for the first time this season. Sam Hartman threw for 312 yards and a touchdown, but two of the team's scoring drives came after Clemson broke open a close game with two touchdowns in two minutes late in the third quarter that make the score 38-13.

Wake Forest had an opportunity to reach the playoff entering the week after being ranked No. 10 in the playoff committee rankings. The defeat was the first conference loss for the Demon Deacons, who must win at Boston College next week to secure the Atlantic Division title outright. Their lone loss entering the game was at North Carolina in a non-conference game.

Clemson and North Carolina State each have two losses in the league and could finish with a share of the division title if Wake Forest were to lose.

It would be an unlikely outcome for the Tigers, who struggled in the first half of the season and were 4-3 before reeling off four consecutive victories. They appear to be peaking at the right time, especially on offense where they have scored 30 points in those last four wins.

The tone was set early as Wake Forest got off to an uncharacteristic slow start. It failed to score in the first quarter for the first time this season.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei breaks a tackle from Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd during the first quarter at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. Jacob Kupferman, Getty Images

Carried by its running game, Clemson led 10-0 after one period with Will Shipley scoring on a 1-yard run for the game's first touchdown. It took 20 minutes for the Demon Deacons to get on the scoreboard with a Nick Sciba 23-yard field goal.

The teams would trade touchdowns before halftime and the Tigers carried a 17-10 lead in the locker room after outgaining Wake 260-194.

It was the lowest-scoring first half for the Demon Deacons, who entering having only once been held below 20 points before halftime.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clemson continues its resurgence by knocking off No. 12 Wake Forest to keep ACC title hopes alive