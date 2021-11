As they do each Nov. 21, members of the Plainville Police Department and VFW gathered at St Joseph Cemetery to remember Plainville Police Officer Robert Holcomb. Holcomb was killed in the line of duty Nov. 21, 1977. He was just 28 years old. The Officer Down Memorial Page website states, "Patrolman Holcomb was on a residential burglary call at a home in Plainville when two men ran out of the house. Patrolman Holcomb chased one man, who was waiting for him in the woods across the street. The burglar shot him once in the arm and then stood over him and fired four more shots into his chest.”

