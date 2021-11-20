ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offensive adjustments see Celtics dominate Lakers

By AdamTaylorNBA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a first-quarter full of errors and defensive lapses, no one could blame you if there was fear in your heart. The Los Angeles Lakers looked buoyed by the return of their King and took to the TD Garden’s parquet with a braggadocious swagger that saw them jump out to an...

975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
chatsports.com

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Rips Cavaliers Fans: 'Cleveland Wouldn't Be S--t Without LeBron'

Kyle Kuzma appears determined to join Joakim Noah on the short list of Cleveland's most hated athletes. The Washington Wizards forward had a back-and-forth with fans during Wednesday night's win over the Cavaliers, saying Cleveland "wouldn't be s--t" without LeBron James. "They had a sign that said, 'LeBron won Kuzma...
NBA
ESPN

Tatum scores 37, Celtics beat Lakers in James' return

BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and the Boston Celtics beat Los Angeles 130-108 on Friday night in LeBron James’ return to the Lakers' lineup. Marcus Smart had 22 points and Dennis Schroder 21 for Boston (8-8), which climbed back to .500. Tatum had 11 rebounds and Al Horford added 18 points.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“That’s how karma hits you”: Watch: Myles Turner elbows LeBron James in Lakers vs Pacers matchup

LeBron James has been one player who might wear his heart on his sleeve but is able to get a hold of his emotions more often than not in the past. Yet he shocked the world when he decided to elbow Isaiah Stewart in his previous appearance on the court. However, things turned around for the 4xNBA Finals MVP as he had to be on the receiving end this time around when Pacers’ Myles Turned elbowed him while the former tried to score off a Westbrook assist.
NBA

