Kentucky State

Levis throws 4 TDs, Kentucky beats New Mexico State 56-16

By STEVE MCCLAIN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky -- Will Levis overcame an early fumble to throw for four touchdowns and 419 yards as Kentucky cruised past New Mexico State 56-16 in Saturday's home finale. The Wildcats (8-3) earned their 14th consecutive nonconference victory behind Levis, who completed 21 of 31 passes to become the first Kentucky...

