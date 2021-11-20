ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gator Nation amps up ahead of the Missouri Tigers game

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Even the most hardcore of Gators fans are having a tough time stying positive during these brutally tough times for Florida football, but as the alma mater proudly states, “In all kinds of weather we’ll all stick together…” and that is the glue that holds together the Gator Nation.

Despite a precipitous fall from grace this season and the looming questions surrounding head coach Dan Mullen‘s job security, Florida fans continue to support their gridiron gang on the field. There is still plenty of love for the young men who give their sweat and blood for a full 60 minutes.

Here is a look at how the Orange and Blue faithful are revving up on Twitter for Saturday’s afternoon matchup on the road at the Missouri Tigers using the #GoGators hashtag.

Expert Predictions: What are the chances Florida pulls off a win?

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

