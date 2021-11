Another Republican candidate might soon join the race to challenge Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz next year.What's new: Kendall Qualls, who lost a bid against DFL U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips in a suburban Minneapolis seat in 2020, is giving "very serious consideration" to a run for governor, a GOP source familiar with his plans confirmed to Axios.A decision is expected by early 2022 at the latest. State of play: The GOP primary has already attracted several serious candidates, including former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, Sen. Michelle Benson and Scott Jensen, a physician and former state senator.Bio in brief: Qualls, an...

POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO