New Exciting Changes Coming to the Gallatin Valley Mall

By Will Gordon
 6 days ago
The Gallatin Valley Mall has big plans for the future, and things are heating up, and you should be excited. Today I went to the Gallatin Valley Mall to visit Gamestop to pick up the new Battlefield 2042(I am one of those people who like hard copies of games), as I...

conwaydailysun.com

Mountain Valley Mall has been sold

CONWAY — Mountain Valley Mall has been sold for about $26.5 million, according to documents from the Carroll County Register of Deeds. The Mountain Valley Mall is described on a mall website as including the buildings where Hannaford and Lowe's are located as well as the one where the former JCPenney operated. That building also houses Mountain Valley Cinema 7, Mystery NH Escape Room and the Premier Home Store. Panda Garden, which was located there, closed its doors several years ago.
CONWAY, NH
State
Montana State
Town & Country Foods Plans to Purchase Bozeman Grocery Store

Montana based company Town & Country Foods has entered into an agreement to purchase Heeb's Fresh Market, according to Travis Frandsen, President of Town & Country Foods. Town & Country Foods plans to rebrand Heeb's and take over operations on January 1, 2022. Town & Country Foods and Heeb's Fresh Market are both independent grocery stores, and purchasing Heeb's made sense, said Frandsen.
BOZEMAN, MT
Cool Local Small Business Event Coming to Valley Mall: Vendors Wanted!

'Tis the season for holiday bazaars, pop-up boutiques, and small business Saturday events! I created a small list to get you started. Local fashionistas and entrepreneurs, Sol Trevino and Jadira Amaya, have teamed up once again to bring about a sensational small business event for the Yakima Valley! Trevino owns the concert and marketing firm, She Bully Events, and Amaya owns WildJay clothing boutique, formerly located in downtown Yakima. They are both being the change they want to see, namely, helping other local small business owners in the Valley recuperate from the pandemic business slump, regenerate excitement in their products and services, and renovate their businesses to bring in some brand new customers!
YAKIMA, WA
Vintage Mall Commercial Shows How Much Hudson Valley Has Changed

A vintage mall commercial was recently uncovered that shows just how different things are today. Do you remember shopping at any of these stores?. For anyone who was living in the Hudson Valley back in 1980s, you either know or maybe even completely forgotten how things used to be. Much of the area was quieter back then and things were simpler. Busy roads packed with cars have two or three lanes where there used to be just one.
HUDSON, NY
Making Thanksgiving dinner happen: Gallatin Valley Food Bank preps for busy week

On a sunny Monday morning a few days before Thanksgiving, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank was buzzing with activity. A man dropped off a turkey, one of hundreds the food bank will give out this week. People came in asking when they could pick up Thanksgiving meal boxes as volunteers streamed throughout the building, getting ready for a busy week for the organization.
BOZEMAN, MT
New stores open in Longview Mall

Longview Mall welcomed two new stores in time for the holiday shopping season. EntertainMART opened a few weeks ago near JCPenney. Red Barn Farms is near Center Court. EntertainMART buys and sells vintage items, as well as some new merchandise: blu-rays; DVDs; retro and new video games, consoles and accessories; comic books; sports and collectible game cards; books; knives and swords and more.
LONGVIEW, TX
Lifestyle
Economy
Shopping
Reasons to Support Local Bozeman Businesses This Holiday Season

If you're planning on heading out to take advantage of Black Friday deals this Friday, make sure to support local businesses in Bozeman. Many Bozeman businesses have struggled to survive the past couple of years, and could really use your support. Downtown Bozeman has a variety of businesses owned by our neighbors that are living right here in the Bozeman community.
BOZEMAN, MT
Yakima County businesses, Valley Mall anticipate strong Black Friday sales

A healthy increase in the number of shoppers is expected both locally and nationally as the holiday shopping season begins its home stretch today. Black Friday sales, extended hours and the desire to complete Christmas shopping earlier all should contribute to a busy day at local businesses and Yakima Valley locations of national chain stores, area merchants report.
YAKIMA, WA
Several new tenants coming to local malls

For local business It All Makes Scents, a mall location broadens opportunities. Husband and wife Nicholas and Tawana Johnson started the business in June online and set up a showcase of products in their Buffalo home. As It All Makes Scents grew, they opened a storefront in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls on Nov. 20.
BUFFALO, NY
2021 Holiday Shopping Hours For Delaware Valley Malls

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Online shopping is expected to be popular again this holiday season as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but many area malls will be open for those who still want to do some in-person shopping. Check out the holiday hours for malls across the Delaware Valley below: PENNSYLVANIA Exton Square Mall    Thanksgiving Day – Closed Black Friday – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day – Closed New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Full list of hours here. Click here for directions. King of Prussia Mall Thanksgiving Day –...
DELAWARE STATE
Mall visits with Santa return this year, with some changes

ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Last year took some of the fun out of Christmas as COVID meant certain traditions like kids visiting Santa telling them their Christmas wishes was either cancelled or restricted to a more less personal type exchange. However, it appears this year local malls are returning back...
ROTTERDAM, NY
