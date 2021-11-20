Photos from Chelsea’s state semifinal win over Freeland

Former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is once again a college football head coach. The University of Massachusetts announced Monday the hiring of Brown, 66, as its new head coach. This will be Brown’s third stint at UMass and second as head coach. The Massachusetts native had a 43-19 record from 2004 to 2008 when the Minutemen competed in the FCS. It was the winningest five-year period in team history.

