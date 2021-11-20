Photos from Chelsea’s state semifinal win over Freeland

YPSILANTI – Josh Lucas knows what his team is up against, but also knows he has a good team as well. The fourth-year head coach of Chelsea’s football team is well aware of the challenges his defense will face when it takes on Hudsonville Unity Christian in the Division 4 state final at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Ford Field in Detroit.
BATTLE CREEK, MI-- Eight volleyball teams arrived at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, four of them left as state champions. Bloomfield Hills Marian took home the division 1 title for a second consecutive year with a four set victory over Ann Arbor Skyline. Notre Dame Prep won their fourth title sweeping North Branch in the division 2 championship match.
ANN ARBOR – Michigan football players aren’t interested in dwelling on the past. Another chapter of the Michigan-Ohio State series will be written Saturday, and the Wolverines are hoping to change the recent narrative of the rivalry. The second-ranked Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) are riding an eight-game win streak...
Michigan’s football team posted its second-highest point total of the season Saturday, routing Maryland 59-18 in College Park. It scored touchdowns in all three phases of the game and totaled 503 yards of offense. Defensively, the Wolverines held one of the Big Ten’s top passing offenses to 178 yards through the air, but they also yielded 181 yards on the ground – the third-most they have allowed this season.
Former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is once again a college football head coach. The University of Massachusetts announced Monday the hiring of Brown, 66, as its new head coach. This will be Brown’s third stint at UMass and second as head coach. The Massachusetts native had a 43-19 record from 2004 to 2008 when the Minutemen competed in the FCS. It was the winningest five-year period in team history.
Comments / 0