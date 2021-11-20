ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Goodman Center still accepting Thanksgiving donations

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. – The Goodman Community Center is still in need of donations to fulfill its goals this Thanksgiving.

The Center is trying to feed 4,000 Dane County families this year.

While donation goals have been met for some items, the Center still needs others.

The donations ensure that families have a meal this Thanksgiving.

You can drop off items at the Goodman Community Center gym until 5 p.m. Saturday or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday or Monday.

