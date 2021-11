(Necker Island / Photo by Holly M. Smith) (Just Might / Photo by Holly M. Smith) Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A Kentucky Derby router and a Breeder’s Cup turf sprinter walk into a New Orleans bar on Thanksgiving looking to hustle up a six furlong dirt score. The bartender gives a wink and a nod and says “See that gelding leaning up against the wall. He just came down from Remington Park. Prairie Meadows before that. He’s won his last nine and will race anybody as long as there’s money on the table.”

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO