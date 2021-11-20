ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles activate Miles Sanders off IR ahead of game vs. New Orleans Saints

By Austin Nivison
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles have a big game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, and they will get a key player back from injury just in time for kickoff. Running back Miles Sanders will be activated off Injured Reserve, according to a report Saturday by Adam Schefter. Sanders has not...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: The Miles Sanders dilemma

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... I’m not saying don’t play Sanders. I’m not saying bench him. But the Eagles have a good thing going right now and it doesn’t make sense to change. I like Sanders, but you can’t ignore the fact that this offense has been more effective without him. There are a lot of other factors. The O-line has played better, Sirianni’s play-calling has improved dramatically and Jalen Hurts has been more efficient. But Scott and Howard have just been consistently productive in a way that Sanders hasn’t been. Over the last three weeks, Howard has averaged 70 yards per game and 5.2 per carry with three TDs and Scott has averaged 60 yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry with two TDs. Sanders has never rushed for 40 yards with a 4.0 average three straight weeks. Howard and Scott have both done it the last three weeks. Since 2019, when Sanders, Scott and Howard all made their Eagles debuts, Sanders has lost yards on 11 percent of his runs, Scott 7 percent and Howard 5 percent. There’s something to be said for consistency. There’s something to be said for moving forward. This isn’t a knock on Sanders, just an acknowledgment that he’s a different kind of back than Howard and Scott. He’s a home-run threat on a team that isn’t trying to hit home runs right now.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Ya boy (Miles Sanders) is (almost) back!!

Normally, teams don’t get better when they lose one of their better players. Sure, occasionally you’ll see a situation where an incumbent vet goes down, and a young, plucky upstart takes over their spot and runs with it – the Drew Bledsoe/Tom Brady situation may be the most famous example – but for the most part, teams give their best players the most playing time whenever possible.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
NBC Sports

Eagles designate Miles Sanders for return from IR

The Eagles have posted some big rushing numbers in the last three weeks and they’ve done it without the help of running back Miles Sanders. Sanders is on injured reserve with ankle and foot injuries, but he’s starting the process of returning to the active roster on Wednesday. The Eagles announced that they have designated Sanders for return from injured reserve.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Saints Final Injury Report: New Orleans rules out several key starters

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. One player was ruled OUT: Jack Anderson. Anderson would be a healthy scratch even if he wasn’t hurt so his injury doesn’t impact his situation.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Sanders being activated from IR – What does it mean for Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles are having a busy weekend after signing Dallas Goedert and Avonte Maddox to contract extensions, the team is activating Running Back Miles Sanders from the Injured/Reserve list in time to play in Sunday's Game versus the New Orleans Saints:. Before going down with an Ankle Injury, Sanders...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Ir#The Philadelphia Eagles#The New Orleans Saints#Injured Reserve#Penn State
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Latest on Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, Derek Barnett before matchup vs. Saints (UPDATE)

The Eagles are monitoring the injuries of three notable players entering Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Dallas Goedert (concussion), defensive end Derek Barnett (neck) and running back Miles Sanders (ankle/injured reserve) are among the banged-up players in the Eagles’ locker room. However, during his...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Miles Sanders (ankle) officially activated off IR, will play in Week 11

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Eagles RB Miles Sanders is being activated off injured reserve. The expectation is that he'll play in Week 11 against the Saints. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Sanders has missed three games with an ankle injury. The question now becomes how the Eagles will utilize...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Issues Statement After Being Fired By Giants

Jason Garrett’s days as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants have come to an end. Joe Judge and the Giants fired Garrett on Tuesday afternoon. The news come less than 24 hours after New York’s offense mustered just 10 points in a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran WR Golden Tate Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

Golden Tate has finally found a new home. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are signing Tate to their practice squad. Tate, a former second-round pick, spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants. He finished the year with 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

34K+
Followers
266K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy