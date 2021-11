There is ritual and heritage in every society. And there is something special about those moments taking place every year which makes us feel alive and redeemed. The Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day is one of those American sporting rituals. Yes, the Lions are often struggling to stay in contention come November. But they were the ones who helped link Thanksgiving to football, long before the Cowboys muscled into the late afternoon window or a made-for-television spectacle would take place on Thanksgiving night. They deserve their spot on this blessed day.

NFL ・ 45 MINUTES AGO