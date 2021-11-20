No. 9 Baylor runs away from Stanford in 2nd half, wins 86-48

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Davenport University men's basketball team trailed Upper Iowa by only seven, 50-43, with just over 14 minutes left to play in the game on Friday night before the Peacocks used a 17-3 run over the next five minutes to go up by 21, 67-46. From there until the final buzzer, the closest the Panthers could get was 17 and that came in the final score, 84-67. Davenport falls to 2-1 on the young season while Upper Iowa remains undefeated at 3-0. Jairus Stevens led the Panthers with 13 points while Chris Rollins added 12 and Noble Cooper chipped in 10, a Davenport high for the redshirt junior. Luke Maranka brought down eight rebounds, Jarrin Randall dished out four assists, Marcedus Leech Jr. and Jaylen Hodges each had a block, and Jeff Carrier recorded a pair of steals.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO