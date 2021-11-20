ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 9 Baylor runs away from Stanford in 2nd half, wins 86-48

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLJ Cryer scored 21 points and James Akinjo had 11 points with a career-high-tying 11 assists, leading No. 9 Baylor to an 86-48 victory over Stanford on Saturday. A game after matching a school record with 21 steals in a 92-47 win over Central Arkansas, the Bears had nine during a...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Bears school Stanford with upper-level defensive course, 86-48

Such was the mindset of ninth-ranked Baylor as it opened up the second half against a well-coached Stanford team. In the throes of their first tight game of the season, the Bears threw caution to the wind and grew increasingly aggressive. And, what do you know, it worked wonders. Baylor...
WACO, TX
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

No. 3 Oregon Runs Away From Washington State in 38-24 Win

The Cougs come out firing with quarterback Jayden de Laura connecting with Calvin Jackson Jr. for an incredible 70-yard catch and run for the Cougs on the second play of the game. Jackson Jr. was ruled out at the seven-yard line. de Laura followed that play up by diving for...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Akinjo
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model’s Score Prediction For Ohio State-Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan renew their rivalry on Saturday after a year hiatus due to COVID. There will be plenty on the line when they meet. Both teams are 10-1, with Ohio State 8-0 in Big Ten play and Michigan 7-1 in league action. Whoever wins this weekend will be the Big Ten East champion and move on to the conference title game.
OHIO STATE
Sports Illustrated

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Blitz UCLA in 83–63 Blowout

In a much-hyped rematch of last year's Final Four instant classic, top-ranked Gonzaga put the rest of the college basketball world on notice Tuesday night. The Bulldogs blitzed No. 2 UCLA from the opening tip, jumping out to a 33–10 first-half lead as part of a 83–63 blowout win at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The lead ballooned to 24 in the second half, and the Bruins never got closer than 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina A T#Baylor#Pac 12
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
dupanthers.com

Peacocks Pull Away from Panthers in Second Half

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Davenport University men's basketball team trailed Upper Iowa by only seven, 50-43, with just over 14 minutes left to play in the game on Friday night before the Peacocks used a 17-3 run over the next five minutes to go up by 21, 67-46. From there until the final buzzer, the closest the Panthers could get was 17 and that came in the final score, 84-67. Davenport falls to 2-1 on the young season while Upper Iowa remains undefeated at 3-0. Jairus Stevens led the Panthers with 13 points while Chris Rollins added 12 and Noble Cooper chipped in 10, a Davenport high for the redshirt junior. Luke Maranka brought down eight rebounds, Jarrin Randall dished out four assists, Marcedus Leech Jr. and Jaylen Hodges each had a block, and Jeff Carrier recorded a pair of steals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lebanon Democrat

Murray runs away in second half, beats Cumberland, 109-77

MURRAY, Ky. — Cumberland’s men trailed by 10 points at halftime, but Murray State posted a big second half to run away with the exhibition match, 109-77, at CFSB Center on Tuesday evening. The loss for the Phoenix does not count on the record book for CU as it was...
MURRAY, KY
chatsports.com

WBB Runs Away from Canisius

Season opener. Buffalo versus crosstown rival Canisius at Alumni Arena. It looks for a while as if Canisius isn’t going to be a pushover, as the Bulls can only manage a 16–13 lead with 3:24 left in the first quarter. And then the Bulls went on a 26–0 run, game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Fox News

672K+
Followers
128K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy