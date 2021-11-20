ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County reports 1,876 new cases of coronavirus, 26 more deaths

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuYV6_0d2uj6oR00

Los Angeles County reported 1,876 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths associated with the virus Saturday.

The latest figures brought the county’s cumulative totals to 1,518,732 cases and 26,999 fatalities since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped by another 11 people to 573, one day after tumbling below the 600 mark. Of those patients, 149 were in intensive care, up from 144 on Friday, according to state figures.

The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 0.9% as of Friday.

Health officials locally and nationally continue to fear a spike in cases with the upcoming winter holidays, and with colder weather leading to more indoor gatherings.

On Thursday, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer noted that the county appears to have avoided any spike in cases following Halloween, attributing that success to higher numbers of vaccinated residents and other precautions.

But she said case numbers are rising in many Western states and in Europe, providing an early warning of what could lie ahead if people become lax about virus prevention.

On Friday, Ferrer urged residents to receive booster doses of vaccine.

“While the vaccines continue to provide significant protection against the virus, data now shows that the effectiveness of the vaccine declines enough over time that it is important to get an additional dose to have better protection against the virus,” she said. “With booster doses currently available to anyone who received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago, or received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, it is important that healthcare workers and those they care for take advantage of easy access to these additional doses.

“With 4.8 million residents eligible for boosters, our hope is that many more individuals will be coming in for this additional dose before the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Ferrer said Thursday that current figures show unvaccinated people are nine times more likely than vaccinated people to get infected, and 67 times more likely to be hospitalized.

Ferrer said 82% of county residents aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, and 73% are fully vaccinated. Of the county’s overall population of 10.3 million people, 71% have received at least one dose, and 63% are fully vaccinated.

She said the number of people who received a first dose of vaccine in the past week jumped up sharply, due primarily to the expansion of vaccine availability to include children aged 5-11.

Black residents continue to have the lowest vaccination rates, at 54%, followed by Latina/o residents at 59%, whites at 72% and Asians at 80%.

Of the roughly 5.99 million residents who were fully vaccinated as of Nov. 16, 75,249 have subsequently tested positive for the virus, for a rate of 1.26%, Ferrer said. Of the vaccinated population, 2,528 have been hospitalized, for a rate of 0.042%, and 422 have died, a rate of 0.007%.

Comments / 4

Related
HeySoCal

LAPD to fire six employees who violated COVID vaccination mandate

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that disciplinary proceedings have begun against five sworn department employees and one civilian employee for violating the city’s vaccination mandate, which requires full vaccination by Dec. 18 and mandates testing at the employees’ expense until then. Moore said the employees were recommended...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Methodist, Keck Medicine of USC take next steps toward affiliation

Methodist Hospital of Southern California and Keck Medicine of USC have submitted a formal written notice of their proposed affiliation to the Office of the Attorney General of California for regulatory review and approval. Following regulatory approval, Methodist Hospital will officially join the Keck Medicine clinical enterprise as USC Arcadia...
ARCADIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
HeySoCal

LAUSD: 79% of students meet deadline for first dose of COVID vaccine

Roughly 79% of eligible Los Angeles Unified students have met the district’s deadline to receive their first shot of COVID- 19 vaccine, the district announced Monday, but officials said they hope the percentage will increase as more students load information into the district’s electronic reporting system. Under the district’s vaccine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County unemployment rate dips to 9.4%

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 9.4% in October, down from a revised 9.9% in September, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The rate in October 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was 12.4%. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virus#Colder Weather#Covid 19 Vaccine#Thanksgiving#La Public Health#Lapublichealth#Western
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy