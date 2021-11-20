The Give Fest

SANDPOINT — Jack Frost Fest is back for a fourth year bringing local American music to the community on Saturday. In the past this was a ticketed event organized by Maddox Farm Productions, but thanks to local sponsors the event is free to the public. Robb Talbott of Maddox Farm Productions said that he has intentionally had the lineup set to make the music cohesive. In addition the two-stage setup at the venue allows for the music to be played consistently throughout the day and evening.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO