The Give Fest

More than 150 people visited the Pine-Strawberry Elementary School Fall Fest on Friday, Oct. 29 hosted by the eighth grade class. Children dressed up in their costumes and their families toured the games, including a bucking bull, a pick the nose for a prize game, cakewalk and giant bouncy house. There was even a costume contest. Parents and volunteers donated materials, candy and time to help the kids create the annual Fall Fest. As the major fundraiser for the annual eighth grade trip, it appears to have been a success.
Comments / 0