Festival

The Give Fest

By Morning Show Producer
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Give Fest allows families in need to shop for Thanksgiving...

foxbaltimore.com

southeastsun.com

Level Plains celebrates community fall fest

The community coming together to celebrate the Fall season with a spooktacular Trunk or Treat was a great success, according to organizers. Level Plains Police Chief Johnny Summers and Level Plains Mayor Ronnie Thompson teamed with the Level Plains Baptist Church to host a Trunk or Treat at the Obetus J. Waters Memorial Park Saturday, Oct. 30.
LEVEL PLAINS, AL
swnewsmedia.com

Holiday Fest returns to Shakopee Dec. 4

Downtown Shakopee’s Holiday Fest celebration returns Saturday, Dec. 4. The event takes place from 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. in downtown Shakopee and is presented by the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce. The celebration includes a winter market in the Lewis Street parking lot, photo opportunities with Santa and a walk-through parade down...
SHAKOPEE, MN
cbslocal.com

Rocvember Fest

In the mood for brew and rock? We're in Lodi with the organizers of Rocvember Fest and they're giving us a preview of their event and how it helps vets and first responders with PTSD.
FESTIVAL
Columbus Telegram

Fudge Fest sees best turnout to date for fundraiser

After initially starting seven years ago, Columbus Christian School (CCS) saw its best turnout yet this year for its Fudge Fest fundraiser. The school ended sales on its fudge a week earlyt, said Julie Tiemeyer, who is the Fudge Fest coordinator. The school – at 3418 15th St. - has raised $33,500 from sales, well past its original goal of $20,000.
COLUMBUS, NE
cbslocal.com

Foothill Wine Fest

Julissa Ortiz is in Folsom giving us a sneak peek of the Foothill Wine Fest! See what you can experience by going to this festival!
FESTIVAL
Killeen Daily Herald

Sausage fest set at The Grove

A sausage fest benefiting The Grove Community Center will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the center, 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody area (The Grove). Plates cost $12 for adults and $6 for children age 10 and younger. Plates will include sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, bread, a dessert and a beverage. Take-out will be available.
MOODY, TX
Payson Roundup

P/S Fall Fest fun had by all

More than 150 people visited the Pine-Strawberry Elementary School Fall Fest on Friday, Oct. 29 hosted by the eighth grade class. Children dressed up in their costumes and their families toured the games, including a bucking bull, a pick the nose for a prize game, cakewalk and giant bouncy house. There was even a costume contest. Parents and volunteers donated materials, candy and time to help the kids create the annual Fall Fest. As the major fundraiser for the annual eighth grade trip, it appears to have been a success.
PINE, AZ
Wave of Long Island

Hundreds Turned Out For Harvest Fest

More than 300 kids and their families gathered at the House on the Rock Church last Sunday to attend the Annual Harvest Fest, a day the congregation sets aside each year to celebrate with the Rockaway community. The festivities – held on the church’s new grounds at 112-08 Rockaway Beach...
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
wintersexpress.com

2021 Scarecrow Fest winners

The Winters District Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2021 Scarecrow Fest contest on Monday. Winters community members and visitors were able to walk around town to check out and vote on their favorite scarecrows from both businesses and residents. There were 43 business scarecrow entries on the ballots, and more out in the community as residential or late entries.
WINTERS, CA
WJHG-TV

Annual Greek Fest whipping up delicious goodies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pastitsio, Dolmades, Spinach & Cheese Pies, and more can be found at the 45th Annual Greek Fest this week. Pre-order pick-ups will begin at Saint John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 18th. Then on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. food items will be available for first come first serve.
PANAMA CITY, FL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

UE Hosts Its First-Ever "Thanks For Giving" Harvest Fest

Union-Endicott Central School District hosted its first-ever "Thanks For Giving" Harvest Fest to bring the community and its resources together. The fest had raffles, games, and food while showing off community agencies and showing families the district is there for them. "We want to work very hard at connecting our...
FESTIVAL
nowdecatur.com

Kids Fest 2021 Photo Gallery

Thanks to everyone who came out to Kids Fest 2021! The event was held Saturday, November 13, at the DISC on the Millikin Campus.
FESTIVAL
Urbanna Southside Sentinel

Oyster Fest queen duo recognized

The 2021 Urbanna Oyster Festival Queen Madysen Davis and Little Miss Spat Emalynn Norwood receive recognition from Festival Chairman Dick Goyne during a special Friday, Nov. 12, reception at Portside Grill restaurant in Urbanna. (Photo by Larry Chowning)
URBANNA, VA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Jack Frost Fest returns to town

SANDPOINT — Jack Frost Fest is back for a fourth year bringing local American music to the community on Saturday. In the past this was a ticketed event organized by Maddox Farm Productions, but thanks to local sponsors the event is free to the public. Robb Talbott of Maddox Farm Productions said that he has intentionally had the lineup set to make the music cohesive. In addition the two-stage setup at the venue allows for the music to be played consistently throughout the day and evening.
SANDPOINT, ID
sjcctimes.com

Costumes and food trucks filled Fright Fest 2021

Career education students, faculty and staff gathered on campus during Fright Fest 2021, an event sponsored by the Business and Workforce Development Division to celebrate Halloween and promote the career education community. “Annually we have a C.E. barbecue celebration for Halloween but because of covid we couldn’t do the cooking...
FESTIVAL
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Boothbay Lights & Winter Fest 2021

Boothbay Lights and the Boothbay Winter Festival 2021!. Drop by the Boothbay Commons starting Friday, November 19 and visit our mobile library prototype: Pop-Up BHML! We will have gently used books and BHML merchandise for sale—just in time for the holiday season. There will also be free take-and-make crafts available for kids, plus a cornucopia of exciting FREE activities at Winter Festival as well as a very special live stream Storytime with Mr. & Mrs. Claus for Boothbay Lights!
2 On Your Side

Festival Fest: Nov. 20 and Nov. 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for something to do this weekend? This week on Festival Fest we're featuring a few events happening across Western New York. From meat raffles, to craft shows and pet events, there are several fun things to check out this weekend. In this edition of Festival Fest,...
HOLLAND, NY
Advance Titan

First Fox Valley Vintage Fest

This past Sunday the Oshkosh Convention Center held the first-ever Fox Valley Vintage Fest, a thrifting lovers’ dream. Fox Valley Vintage Fest was an event where over 50 vendors of vintage clothing, toys and furniture were able to come together and sell all their products to vintage lovers. The event...
OSHKOSH, WI
abc23.com

Windber Wine Fest

Today, after being on a hiatus for a few years, hundreds of people gathered here and here inside the timber community building for the Windber Winter Wine Fest say that three times fast, especially after having a drink of wine or to see what we did there. This event was...
WINDBER, PA

