New welcome sign lights way to downtown Latrobe

Courtesy of Latrobe Community Revitalization Program Latrobe’s new community entrance sign is illuminated for the first time on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the point on Route 981 where Main and Depot streets diverge from Lloyd Avenue.

LATROBE — It’s appropriate that Latrobe’s new community entrance sign greets downtown visitors with the message, “Welcome to the neighborhood.”

Illuminated for the first time Friday night, the sign is the work of homegrown talent from the city and neighboring areas — much of it donated, our news partners at the Tribune Review stated.

Motorists and pedestrians will spot the gently curved sign as they head northbound on Route 981, crossing Loyalhanna Creek on the recently renovated Lloyd Avenue bridge and bearing right to continue on Main Street.

“We never would have been able to afford this sign if Latrobe isn’t what it is, with manufacturing and local talent,” said Jarod Trunzo, executive director of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, which coordinated the effort. “We pulled this whole project off for just under $30,000.