Police investigating body found floating near pier in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va (WDVM)- The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found floating near the pier on Saturday.

There was a heavy police presence after police said they were called to the scene in the unit block of Duke St. Officers say they discovered an unknown deceased person floating near the pier.

No further details have been shared at this time.

This is an active investigation. This article will be updated with new details as we learn them.

