Senior Pentagon official warns the US military is 'not ready' for climate change

By Oren Liebermann, Ellie Kaufman, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA senior Pentagon official warned the U.S. military is "not ready" to handle climate change, a national security issue that touches nearly every aspect of Defense Department planning. "We are not where we should be, and now is beyond the time when we need to get in front of...

PO1/SS Ret.
4d ago

Really, that's what they're worried about, not the depletion of the military by kicking the people out that won't take the shot weakening or military? I think that would take priority over that, while China is on the warpath.

gerbs
3d ago

Well get your woke asses in gear! The last thing the country needs are caravans of polar bears coming across our northern border, democrats will be saying it’s a invasion of white supremacists!

FoghornLeghorn
4d ago

Ready, aim….hold it….ceasefire…it will create too much smoke….where’s those white flags?

