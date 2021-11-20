ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Flights Briefly Halted After Accidental Gun Discharge at Atlanta Airport, Three Injuries Reported

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn accidental gun discharge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's security screening area on Saturday afternoon led to all departing flights being briefly halted. A spokesman with the Atlanta Police Department told NBC News no injuries were reported. An accidental gun discharge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's security screening area...

www.nbclosangeles.com

