Mike Evans became the most prolific touchdown scorer in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history after taking his tally to 72 during Monday night’s 30-10 victory over the New York GiantsThe 28-year-old wide receiver, who has been with Tampa since being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, claimed the record in the third quarter when he caught a five-yard pass from Tom Brady.Evans now has one more touchdown than Mike Alstott, who held the franchise record for almost 20 years.Chris Godwin and Ronald Jones also scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay while their defence limited the Giants to just...

