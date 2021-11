An Upstate New York man with multiple license suspensions for driving while intoxicated has been accused of speeding at 145 miles per hour on the highway. WGRB reports Rotterdam Police arrested Michael Agosto after officers said they witnessed him driving at more than twice the speed limit on I-890 on Friday night. Police said Agoto, 35, failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breathalyzer test when they stopped his vehicle around 9 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO